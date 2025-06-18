Breaking News
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai Crime News > Article > Mumbai Man son held for cheating trader of diamonds worth 193 crore

Mumbai: Man, son held for cheating trader of diamonds worth 1.93 crore

Updated on: 18 June,2025 09:23 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

The official said that the complainant is a diamond merchant and he and his brother operate from the Bharat Diamond Bourse at Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) in the city

Mumbai: Man, son held for cheating trader of diamonds worth 1.93 crore

The father and his son deceived the complainant by posing as diamond traders, police said. Representational Pic/File

Mumbai: Man, son held for cheating trader of diamonds worth 1.93 crore
A man and his son have been arrested nearly seven months after they were booked in a cheating case allegedly involving diamonds worth Rs 1.93 crore, a Mumbai Police official said on Wednesday, reported the PTI.

According to a Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) police official, Kishor Abhangi and his son Maulik allegedly deceived the complainant by posing as diamond traders.


The official said that the complainant, Priyank Mahendrakumar Shah, is a diamond merchant and he and his brother operate from the Bharat Diamond Bourse at Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) in the city.


"The accused were introduced to the Shah brothers by a diamond broker in September last year. Kishor and Maulik claimed to be catering to big clients. Over a short period, the two sides built a business relationship," the official said, according to the PTI.

The accused one day visited Shah's office claiming that a reputed client needed high-quality diamonds. They persuaded the complainant to hand over 459 carats of diamonds worth Rs 1.93 crore to them, promising to close the deal within a few days.

A week later, Shah contacted them, but the accused claimed they had shown the diamonds to the client and the deal would soon be finalised. When Shah made multiple calls to the accused, as there was no update even after a month, the two became unreachable, the official said.

Shah then lodged a complaint with the BKC police.

"After verification, the police registered a case against Kishor and Maulik. More than seven months later, both accused were arrested in Mumbai on Tuesday. Further investigation is underway," the official added, the news agency reported.

Cyber fraudsters accuse Mumbai woman of spying for Pak, dupe her of Rs 22 lakh

In an another incident, a cyber fraudsters posing as Delhi ATS and Jammu & Kashmir police personnel cheated an elderly woman from Mumbai of Rs 22 lakh after accusing her of spying for Pakistan, officials said on Wednesday, as per the PTI.

This is the first case in the city of a cyber fraud using espionage as a guise to cheat people, an official claimed.

The 64-year-old woman, who lives at Girgaon in south Mumbai, approached South Region Cyber Police Station last week.

As per her complaint, she received three calls earlier this month from unidentified numbers.

The caller posed as "Delhi ATS (Anti-Terrorism Squad) officer Prem Kumar Gupta" and posted at "Jammu and Kashmir Border Police Station", the official said.

He told the woman that a case was registered against her for sharing sensitive information with Pakistan, he said.

The fraudster then threatened her saying she would face 10-year imprisonment for espionage along with a fine of Rs 50 lakh. He also shared a photo of his ID card with the woman on her phone to make her believe the claims, the official said.

Scared of arrest and other legal complications, the woman deposited Rs 22.4 lakh in various bank accounts, which were provided by the fraudster between June 5 and 10, he said.

The woman stopped getting the phone calls after she paid the money, and later realised she was cheated.

(with PTI inputs)

 

