CM Nitish Kumar to lead NDA in 2025 state polls

Updated on: 23 December,2024 08:21 AM IST  |  New Delhi
CM Nitish Kumar to lead NDA in 2025 state polls

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. File pic

The NDA will contest the Assembly polls in Bihar next year under the leadership of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Deputy Chief Minister and BJP leader Samrat Choudhary said on Sunday.


Elections to the 243-member Bihar Assembly are due in late 2025. Choudhary said, “The NDA is working under the leadership of Nitish Kumar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Bihar and we will continue to contest elections under the leadership of both leaders.”


“There is no confusion,” he said during a press conference at the BJP headquarters when asked to comment on speculation that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) could do a rethink on projecting Kumar as its leader in the polls.


He was responding to Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s recent interview to a news channel in which he was asked if the NDA could go to the polls in Bihar without declaring a chief ministerial candidate, like it recently did with great success in Maharashtra.

