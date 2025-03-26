The Maharashtra Legislative Assembly witnessed chaos as Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Gaikwad demanded Aaditya Thackeray’s resignation over his alleged connection to Disha Salian’s death, citing a petition filed by her father. The session was briefly suspended amid protests

The Maharashtra Legislative Assembly proceedings were briefly suspended for 10 minutes on Wednesday as tensions flared over the Disha Salian case. Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Gaikwad, from the Eknath Shinde-led faction, demanded that Aaditya Thackeray of the Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray (UBT) faction resign on moral grounds, citing his mention in a petition filed by Disha Salian’s father, Satish Salian.

Raising the matter through a point of order, Gaikwad stated, “Disha’s father has named Aaditya Thackeray in connection with the death of Disha Salian.” Drawing a parallel to Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Dhananjay Munde’s recent resignation, Gaikwad insisted that Aaditya Thackeray follow suit. Munde had stepped down from his ministerial post on March 4 after his close associate, Walmik Karad, was arrested in connection with the murder of Massajog sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh in Beed district.

The demand led to a commotion in the house, with the ruling coalition MLAs rushing to the well and shouting slogans. As the uproar escalated, Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar was compelled to adjourn the proceedings for ten minutes.

Once the assembly resumed, Gaikwad reiterated his call for Aaditya Thackeray’s resignation, urging the government to issue a statement on the matter. In response, Minister Shambhuraje Desai clarified that the decision to resign rested solely with the respective party, referring to the UBT-led Shiv Sena.

“If someone has to resign, it needs to be done on moral grounds. However, the government’s stance remains clear: the Special Investigation Team (SIT) formed to probe Disha Salian’s death is still conducting its inquiry. Once the investigation is complete, necessary action will be taken. No one will be spared,” Desai assured the assembly members.

This is not the first time the Disha Salian issue has disrupted legislative proceedings. Just last week, the assembly was adjourned for 10 minutes due to a similar demand for Thackeray’s resignation.

Four and a half years after Disha Salian’s alleged mysterious death, her father, Satish Salian, moved the court seeking an FIR against Aaditya Thackeray and others. Disha, a celebrity manager, passed away on 8th June 2020, after reportedly falling from the 14th floor of a residential building in Malad. At the time, the Mumbai Police registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) in the case.

In response to the fresh legal developments, Aaditya Thackeray dismissed the allegations as a political ploy intended to tarnish his image. “We will present our side before the court,” he stated during an interaction with the media, maintaining that the case was being used as a means to malign his reputation.