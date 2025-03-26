VBA chief Prakash Ambedkar stated that the court will decide on the Disha Salian case, following a fresh FIR filed by her father against Aaditya Thackeray and others, alleging murder and gang rape

Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi leader Prakash Ambedkar has commented on the ongoing controversy surrounding the Disha Salian case, stating that the matter is now in the hands of the court, which will take the final decision on the issue.

Speaking to ANI on Tuesday, Ambedkar said, "This is a matter before the court, and whatever the court directs will be followed. The court will take the decision on this."

The statement comes after Satish Salian, father of the late Disha Salian, filed a formal complaint on Monday with the Mumbai Police Commissioner seeking the registration of an FIR against several high-profile individuals, including Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray.

According to ANI reports, Satish Salian's legal representative, advocate Nilesh Ojha, confirmed that the complaint had been accepted by the Joint Commissioner of Police, and the individuals named in the case include Aaditya Thackeray, former Mumbai Police Commissioner Parambir Singh, dismissed police officer Sachin Vaze, and actor Aditya Pancholi.

Speaking to reporters, Ojha alleged, "Today, we have submitted a written complaint to the Commissioner of Police's office. The Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) has accepted it, and this complaint is now considered an FIR."

He further added, "The accused in this FIR include Aaditya Thackeray, Dino Morea, Suraj Pancholi and his bodyguard, Parambir Singh, Sachin Vaze, and Rhea Chakraborty. Parambir Singh was the main mastermind behind the cover-up of this case. He held a press conference and spread fabricated lies to protect Aaditya Thackeray. All the details regarding this are included in the FIR. Additionally, investigative papers from the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) confirm Aaditya Thackeray's alleged involvement in the drug business, which has also been mentioned in the FIR."

As per ANI, prior to this complaint, Satish Salian had also approached the Bombay High Court, urging an investigation into his daughter’s death and requesting the registration of an FIR against Aaditya Thackeray and others.

The developments come nearly four years after the mysterious death of Disha Salian, a former talent manager who had worked with several Bollywood personalities. Salian was found dead on 8th June 2020 after allegedly falling from a high-rise building in Mumbai. Her death was followed by the sudden demise of actor Sushant Singh Rajput on 14th June 2020, which triggered massive speculation and multiple high-profile investigations.

ANI further reports that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has now submitted a closure report in the Sushant Singh Rajput case. According to sources, the report has been filed in a Mumbai court, nearly five years after the actor's death.

Sushant Singh Rajput, 34, was found dead at his residence in Bandra on 14th June 2020, with his post-mortem examination confirming asphyxia as the cause of death. The autopsy was conducted at Cooper Hospital in Mumbai. The case created a nationwide stir, leading to investigations by the Mumbai Police, Enforcement Directorate (ED), Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), and CBI.

While the CBI has now reportedly closed its investigation, the fresh FIR filed by Satish Salian indicates that the Disha Salian case remains contentious, with fresh allegations of murder and gang rape now being pursued in the courts.

(With inputs from ANI)