Former BJP leader Basanagouda Patil Yatnal alleged that Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar has “one leg towards BJP” after the latter sung RSS prayer in Assembly. Yatnal claimed Shivakumar discussed becoming CM with 60-70 Congress MLAs but lacked support. He also criticised CM Siddaramaiah and BJP leader Vijayendra

Amid political rumblings in Karnataka, Bijapur City MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal on Sunday claimed that Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar is tilting towards the BJP. The statement comes after he said Shivakumar singing the RSS prayer song in the assembly recently was "drama". The senior leader, who was expelled from the BJP for violating party discipline, even claimed that there was a round of discussion in Delhi to make Shivakumar the Chief Minister if he came with 60-70 Congress MLAs, but nothing happened as the saffron party leadership got a report that he lacked the support of legislators.

While Shivakumar refused to react to Yatnal's claims, he asserted, "I don't want to throw stones on garbage or cow dung".

Commenting on Shivakumar, Yatnal said, "DK Shivakumar is doing drama (by singing the RSS prayer song). He has kept one leg towards BJP. He has held one round of discussion with BJP. As MLAs are not with them, they (BJP) dropped the plan."

"There was one meeting in Delhi with Shivakumar under the leadership of BJP state president (B Y Vijayendra) about getting 60-70 Congress MLAs. He (Shivakumar) wanted an understanding with the BJP. But a report has gone (to BJP top brass) that there are not even 12-13 people (MLAs) behind Shivakumar, and everyone is with Siddaramaiah," he further told mediapersons in Kalaburagi.

Noting that he was asked by a BJP high command leader as to how many MLAs are with Shivakumar, Yatnal said, "I told him 10-12 are there, and if he comes with the BJP, none will come. He (BJP leader) said my assessment was right."

Stating that the BJP leader had told him that a discussion was held on making Shivakumar the CM and Vijayendra as Deputy CM, Yatnal said, "Both together would have sold Karnataka. That is why I'm opposed to Shivakumar becoming CM."

Lashing out at the current CM and the deputy CM, he further added, "Siddaramaiah (as CM) may do things in favour of Muslims for two years, but Shivakumar should not become CM. He is corrupt, and joining with another corrupt person from the BJP is bad for Karnataka."

Yatnal has been openly critical of Vijayendra even when he was in the BJP. He had earlier also accused Vijayendra of indulging in "adjustment politics" with the ruling Congress and trying to keep the party in his clutches along with his father, BS Yediyurappa.

(With inputs from PTI)