The bodies of two boys, who had gone missing from northwest Delhi 's Wazirpur area a day earlier, were recovered from a canal near JJ Colony, an official said on Sunday.

The deceased were identified as Vaibhav (11) and Yash (12), both residents of JJ Colony in Wazirpur and students of Class 6.

According to the police, the duo were close friends and went missing around 6 pm on Saturday.

"On Saturday, a call was received at the Bharat Nagar Police Station regarding the disappearance of the children. Following this, the investigating officer examined their parents and other family members," said the police officer.

Based on the statement of Shanti Devi, the mother of Vaibhav, a kidnapping case was registered, following which, multiple teams were formed to nab the accused, said the officer.

"While the search was on and CCTV footage in the area was being scanned, information was received that two bodies were seen floating in a canal near JJ Colony in Wazirpur. A team from the Bharat Nagar Police Station rushed to the spot and, with the help of local divers, retrieved the bodies," he said, adding that the children were identified by their family members.

The crime and forensic science teams were called to the spot to examine the scene. During the inspection, the clothes and footwear of the two boys were found neatly kept on the bank of the canal.

Police suspect that the duo had gone to take a swim and accidentally drowned, as the water at that spot is about 15-20 feet deep.

"The bodies have been preserved for autopsy, and further proceedings are underway," the police said, adding that the investigation will ascertain whether there was any foul play and that the exact cause of death will be known after the post-mortem examination.

