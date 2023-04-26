Breaking News
Madhya Pradesh: Man accused of raping minor girl stripped, paraded in Indore

Updated on: 26 April,2023 06:11 PM IST  |  Indore
A video of the two-day-old incident that took place in the Bhuri Tekri area of the city has surfaced on social media

Madhya Pradesh: Man accused of raping minor girl stripped, paraded in Indore

Representational Pic

Madhya Pradesh: Man accused of raping minor girl stripped, paraded in Indore
A 19-year-old man, accused of kidnapping and raping a minor girl, was stripped and paraded with a garland of shoes by a group of people in Madhya Pradesh's Indore city, a police official said on Wednesday.


A video of the two-day-old incident that took place in the Bhuri Tekri area of the city has surfaced on social media.



Talking to PTI, Jagdish Prasad Jamre, in-charge of the Kanadiya police station, confirmed the authenticity of the video.


He said the young man was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly kidnapping and raping the 13-year-old girl.

A medical examination confirmed sexual assault on the victim, said Jamre.

Before the accused was arrested, a group of people known to the girl stripped and paraded him after putting a garland of shoes around his neck.

The police official said a separate case has been registered against people seen stripping the accused and assaulting him in the video.    

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

