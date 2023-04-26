PM Modi, Amit Shah condemn Naxal attack on Chhattisgarh police in Dantewada

PM Modi said that the sacrifice of the security personnel will be remembered

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday condemned the attack by Naxalites in Dantewada which killed 11 people, including 10 District Reserve Guard (DRG) personnel.

"Strongly condemn the attack on the Chhattisgarh police in Dantewada. I pay my tributes to the brave personnel we lost in the attack. Their sacrifice will always be remembered. My condolences to the bereaved families," he said on Twitter.

Ten District Reserve Guard (DRG) personnel and the driver of their vehicle were killed in an IED blast carried out by Naxals near Aranpur in Dantewada district of Chhattisgarh on Wednesday.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to Chattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and took stock of the incident.

He also assured the Chhattisgarh Chief Minister that the Centre will give all possible help to the state government.

"Anguished by the cowardly attack on the Chhattisgarh police at Dantewada. I have spoken to Chhattisgarh's Chief Minister and assured all possible assistance to the state government. My condolences to the bereaved family members of the martyred Jawans," Shah said in a tweet.

Chhattisgarh Home Tamradhwaj Sahu told ANI that the DRG personnel were sent to the spot based on secret information about the presence of Naxals.

"Secret information was received about the presence of Naxals. DRG jawans were sent to the spot. When they were returning after the search, an IED attack took place in which 10 DRG jawans and one driver lost their lives. Extra forces have been sent to the spot," he said.

BJP leader Brijmohan Agrawal said Chhattisgarh government is "not working seriously" against the Naxals.

"It's an unfortunate incident. I pay my condolences. We should make a resolution that their sacrifice should not go in vain. The government is not working seriously against the Naxalites. They are only saying in newspapers that Naxalites have been wiped out," Agrawal told ANI.

Chhattisgarh CM expressed his condolences over loss of lives in the incident.

"My condolences to the bereaved families. This fight is in its last stage. Naxals won't be spared," he said.

