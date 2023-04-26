Breaking News
Maharashtra: Bogus schools to face wrath of state govt
Mumbai: Did you know? BMC takes no responsibility for swimming pool mishaps
Mumbai: BMC duplicity irks Bandra residents
Mumbai: Another weapon in BMC arsenal to fight mosquito menace
Mumbai: 17-year-old ends life after boyfriend assaults her
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > News > India News > Article > Ten police personnel driver killed in blast carried out by Naxalites in Chhattisgarhs Dantewada

Ten police personnel, driver killed in blast carried out by Naxalites in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada

Updated on: 26 April,2023 03:27 PM IST  |  Dantewada
PTI |

Top

The incident took place under Aranpur police station limits when a team of the state police's District Reserve Guard (DRG) was returning after an anti-Naxalite operation, a senior official said

Ten police personnel, driver killed in blast carried out by Naxalites in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada

Representational Pic

Listen to this article
Ten police personnel, driver killed in blast carried out by Naxalites in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada
x
00:00

Ten police personnel and a driver were killed in a blast carried out by Naxalites in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada district on Wednesday, officials said.


The incident took place under Aranpur police station limits when a team of the state police's District Reserve Guard (DRG) was returning after an anti-Naxalite operation, a senior official said.



The area is located around 450 km from state capital Raipur.


Also Read: Chhattisgarh police send notices to eight BJP functionaries for ''hateful'' post

Naxalites blew up the mini-goods van in which the security personnel were travelling by using an Improvised Explosive Device (IED), police sources said.

Further details were awaited.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Will the newly created special police commissioner post help Mumbai with better policing?
chhattisgarh news India news Crime News national news india

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK