Breaking News
20 per cent Mumbaikars have given up on local trains
Maharashtra: One psychiatrist for 42,577 inmates in 64 prisons
Mumbai sees avg of 200 cases a day in past two weeks
Bombay HC grants bail to ex-BrahMos engineer held for spying
One killed, 3 hurt after dumper topples over at Virar black spot
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > News > India News > Article > Chhattisgarh police issue notices to eight BJP functionaries for hateful posts

Chhattisgarh police issue notices to eight BJP functionaries for ''hateful'' posts

Updated on: 15 April,2023 09:58 AM IST  |  Raipur
PTI |

Top

"In the notices, these BJP functionaries have been asked to appear before the police and present factual statements related to such posts," Raipur Senior Superintendent of Police Prashant Agrawal said on Friday

Chhattisgarh police issue notices to eight BJP functionaries for ''hateful'' posts

Image used for representational purpose.


The Chhattisgarh police has issued notices to eight Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) functionaries in the Congress-ruled state for allegedly posting hateful content on social media, and asked them to appear before it, an official said. The notices were issued on Friday, he said. "In the notices, these BJP functionaries have been asked to appear before the police and present factual statements related to such posts," Raipur Senior Superintendent of Police Prashant Agrawal said on Friday.


The eight functionaries comprise BJP spokesperson Sanjay Shrivastava, IT cell in-charge of BJP Chhattisgarh's Twitter handle Sunil Pillai, treasurer Nandan Jain, BJP trade cell president Kedarnath Gupta, BJP Yuva Morcha Mandal president Yogi Sahu, divisional Yuva Morcha coordinator Kamal Sharma, DD Nagar BJP Yuva Morcha member Shubhankar and party worker Bittu Panigrahi.



The Congress had, on April 12, filed a complaint with the Raipur police claiming that their social media posts were spreading hate. As per the police notice, these posts by the BJP members allegedly used derogatory terms for Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel in connection with the communal violence in Biranpur in the state's Bemetara district.


Also read: VHP calls for bandh after communal clash in Chhattisgarh

The notices were issued as per a Supreme Court order dated October 21 last year directing action against hate speeches, police said. After a fight among schoolchildren, violence rocked Biranpur village, some 100 kilometres from state capital Raipur on April 8, leading to the death of 22-year-old Bhuneshwar Sahu and injuries to three policemen.

Two houses were burnt during the statewide 'bandh' (shutdown) called by right-wing organisations on April 10, while the bodies of villagers Rahim Mohammad and his son Idul Mohammad were found with multiple injuries at a murum mine on April 11.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Do you practice ecotourism?
national news raipur chhattisgarh bharatiya janata party congress

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK