Breaking News
Version of Vande Metro trains could ply as AC locals in Mumbai: Railway minister
Maharashtra: Taking the Samruddhi highway? Be careful, warn motorists
Mumbai: Aapla dawakhana doctors trained to spot anxiety stress
Parts of city to have 15 per cent water cut from March 27 to March 29: BMC
Mumbai: Two new plants to process plastic waste at Mulund
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > News > India News > Article > Madras HC rejects OPS plea verdict paves way for Palaniswami as AIADMKs general secretary

Madras HC rejects OPS plea, verdict paves way for Palaniswami as AIADMK's general secretary

Updated on: 28 March,2023 12:00 PM IST  |  Chennai
PTI |

Top

AIADMK advocate I S Inbadurai said the court rejected all petitions, including that against the conduct of the party's General Secretary election

Madras HC rejects OPS plea, verdict paves way for Palaniswami as AIADMK's general secretary

Representative Image


The Madras High Court on Wednesday rejected the pleas filed by deposed AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam and his aides against the party's July 11 general council resolutions, that among others, expelled him and his supporters. The court verdict also paves the way for interim chief K Palaniswami's elevation as the party's general secretary, its top, powerful post.


AIADMK advocate I S Inbadurai said the court rejected all petitions, including that against the conduct of the party's General Secretary election.



"Panneerselvam (and others) filed a plea against the July 11, 2022 resolutions. It has been rejected. This means the general council is valid, its resolutions are valid," he told reporters.


Also Read: Rahul Gandhi trying to 'rip' apart PM's image, won't succeed as people are with Modi: BJP

He recalled that the party had earlier given an undertaking to the court that it will not publish the results of organisational polls held recently, referring to the election to the post of general secretary and said it is now evident Palaniswami is going to be elevated to the highest seat in the decades-old organisation.

The court ruling drew instant celebrations from Palaniswami supporters at the AIADMK headquarters here as they burst crackers and distributed sweets to welcome the verdict.

Palaniswami visited the party headquarters and paid tributes to the statues of late AIADMK stalwarts M G Ramachanndran and J Jayalalithaa.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

tamil nadu chennai aiadmk national news india India news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK