Following violent protests in Murshidabad over the Waqf (Amendment) Act, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee assured minority communities that she will protect their rights, properties, and ensure peace in the state

Mamata Banerjee. File pic

Listen to this article Mamata Banerjee assures minorities of protection amid Waqf Act protests in Bengal x 00:00

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday assured members of the minority community, particularly Muslims, that their safety and property would be protected in the state. According to PTI, Banerjee’s remarks come in the wake of widespread protests and unrest following the recent enactment of the Waqf (Amendment) Act, which has sparked concern and anger among minority communities, particularly in districts bordering Bangladesh.

ADVERTISEMENT

Addressing a gathering of the Jain community in Kolkata, the Trinamool Congress supremo stated, “I know the Muslim community is aggrieved by the Waqf Act. But have faith, nothing will happen in Bengal that allows anyone to divide and rule. You must send out a message of unity: live and let live.”

The Waqf (Amendment) Bill was passed in the Lok Sabha on 3 April, followed by its clearance in the Rajya Sabha in the early hours of the next day after extended debates. President Droupadi Murmu gave her assent on 5 April, making it law. As per PTI reports, the amendment has led to considerable unrest, particularly in Murshidabad district, where violent protests broke out on Tuesday.

Demonstrators blocked NH-12 in the Jangipur area, demanding a rollback of the legislation. When police attempted to disperse the crowd, the situation escalated quickly, with protestors hurling stones and setting police vehicles ablaze. Officers were forced to resort to a lathi charge and use of tear gas to control the mob. Several policemen were reportedly injured during the clashes, PTI reports.

Urging people not to fall prey to political provocations, Banerjee said, “There are some who will try to provoke you to take to the streets. But remember, when Didi is here, no one will harm you. I will protect you and your property. Trust one another, unity is our strength.”

In a veiled criticism of the BJP-led central government’s handling of the Bill, Banerjee said, “Such decisions should not be rushed. Bengal is home to a large minority population, around 33 per cent. Should we abandon them? They have lived here since before Independence. The country was divided by past leaders. We were born much later. Our duty is to protect those who stayed back.”

According to PTI, Banerjee also emphasised her commitment to communal harmony, highlighting her regular visits to places of worship from all faiths. “I visit Durga Puja, Kali Puja, Jain temples, Buddhist shrines, churches, gurdwaras, and mosques. In Rajasthan, I paid respects at both Ajmer Sharif and the Brahma Temple in Pushkar.”

She concluded her address with a call for unity and peace. “Let us stand together. If we are united, we can win any battle. We can conquer the world.” according to PTI waqf is trying to create a divide which is affecting the battles in bengal.

(With inputs from PTI)