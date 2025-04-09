West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced that the Waqf (Amendment) Act will not be enforced in the state. Addressing the Jain community in Kolkata, she assured minorities that their rights and property will be protected, and criticised the timing of the Bill’s passage

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday said the Waqf (Amendment) Act will not be implemented in the state.

Addressing a programme of the Jain community in Kolkata, Banerjee said she will protect the minority people and their property.



"I know you are aggrieved because of the enactment of the "I know you are aggrieved because of the enactment of the Waqf Act . Have faith, nothing will happen in Bengal by which one can divide and rule," she said.



"See the situation in Bangladesh. This (Waqf Bill) should have not been passed now," Banerjee said.



The Waqf (Amendment) Bill was passed by the The Waqf (Amendment) Bill was passed by the Lok Sabha on Thursday, and by the Rajya Sabha in the early hours of Friday after marathon debates in both Houses of Parliament.



President Droupadi Murmu gave her assent to the Bill on Saturday.

