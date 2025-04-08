Breaking News
CM assures support to Bengal teachers

Updated on: 08 April,2025 08:35 AM IST  |  Kolkata
Banerjee also assured the aggrieved teachers that she would make alternative arrangements for all deserving candidates “within two months”.

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee interacts with a teacher. Pic/PTI

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday assured full support to eligible candidates who lost school jobs following a Supreme Court order, asserting that her government will ensure they don’t remain jobless.


Speaking at a meeting with those who lost their jobs, Banerjee urged the affected teachers and staff to return to their respective schools and “voluntarily” resume duties. Banerjee also assured the aggrieved teachers that she would make alternative arrangements for all deserving candidates “within two months”. 


The apex court had on April 3 invalidated the appointment of 25,753 teachers and staffers in state-run and aided schools in Bengal who were selected through a state School Service Commission recruitment drive in 2016, calling the entire selection process “vitiated and tainted”.


