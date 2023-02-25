MCD standing committee voting: Counting stopped; councillors trade blows in House

It was free for all in the MCD House with BJP and AAP councillors trading blows at each other, showing scant disregard for the sanctity of the House

Councillors of AAP and BJP clash during the election of members of the MCD standing committee, at the Civic Centre, in Delhi on Friday. Pic/PTI

All hell broke loose after MCD Mayor Shelly Oberoi on Friday stalled the recounting of votes for electing the members of the standing committee of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) following objections raised by the AAP.

It was free for all in the MCD House with BJP and AAP councillors trading blows at each other, showing scant disregard for the sanctity of the House.

Protesting against the Mayor’s decision to stall the recounting process, BJP councillors started breaking mikes, tearing ballot papers and even damaged the polling booths amid sloganeering. Oberoi said that one party is ready for recounting, while the other is not.

“So I am stopping the recounting process,” Oberoi said.

Earlier in the day, after polling was conducted for the all-powerful standing committee, the tussle between the councillors started over a single vote, which the mayor had declared as invalid.

Meanwhile, AAP councillor Ashok Kumar Maanu collapsed as clashes broke out between the BJP and AAP councillors.

“Today, BJP showed goondaism in the civic centre. A standing committee election was going on. When counting started BJP realised they were losing and they created a ruckus. A BJP male member physically assaulted the mayor. What behaviour is this? The country is seeing this. Those who have attacked the mayor will be sent behind bars,” AAP leader Atishi told ANI.

The party claimed that Oberoi was also attacked by the ‘BJP goons’. Women security guards escorted her by risking their own lives, AAP claimed.

Plea in HC over use of phones at Wed polls

BJP councillor Sharad Kapoor approached the Delhi High Court on Friday, alleging that city Mayor Shelly Oberoi defied established norms and propriety by allowing the use of mobile phones and pens during the polls to elect the MCD standing committee members on Wednesday. Justice Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav listed the matter for hearing on Monday.

