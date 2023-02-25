Congress plenary session: No election, Mallikarjun Kharge to pick CWC members

Senior Cong leaders say steering committee unanimously took the decision

Congress leaders at the steering committee meeting during the 85th plenary session of the INC, in Raipur, Chhattisgarh, on Friday. Pic/PTI

Party president Mallikarjun Kharge will nominate all members of the Congress working committee (CWC), its highest decision-making body.

Congress general secretary, communications, Jairam Ramesh said almost all 45 members of party’s steering committee unanimously took the decision after freely discussing the matter.

Several members expressed their views both in favour and against the polls to CWC, he told reporters. “We are fully confident that All India Congress Committee (AICC) and Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) delegates will support this unanimous decision,” he said.

The steering committee approved several amendments to the party constitution, one of which is to give permanent membership to former prime ministers and former party chiefs in the CWC. The party will also amend the constitution to provide reservation of up to 50 per cent to Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, OBCs, women, minorities and the youth in the CWC.

In his inaugural address, Kharge said on the CWC elections, “As Congress president I want to just urge you to express yourself freely and take a decision collectively. Whatever decision you take, that will be my decision and of everyone.”

The CWC has 25 members, including the Congress chief and the party’s leader in Parliament, besides 12 elected members and 11 nominated ones. The tradition in the party has been to have a consensus body and the committee gives the right to the Congress president to have a body of his choice to avoid any divisions.

