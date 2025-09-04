The landmark GST 2.0 reforms, cleared by the GST Council on Wednesday, offer significant relief, especially in the healthcare and insurance sectors. One of the biggest highlights is the complete removal of GST on individual health and life insurance, which previously attracted 18 per cent GST. These have now been moved to the zero-tax bracket

Announcing the date of implementation, PM Modi said the simplified GST regime will come into effect from September 22, which marks the first day of Navratri.

Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi on Thursday described the upcoming goods and services tax (GST) reforms as a major leap towards making India self-reliant, terming them the “next-generation” of changes needed to strengthen the economy and simplify compliance for citizens, news agency ANI reported. He called the reforms a “double dhamaka of happiness” ahead of Diwali and Chhath Puja.

Reiterating what he said during his Independence Day speech, PM Modi stated, “Without timely changes, we cannot give our country its rightful place in today’s global situation. I had said from the Red Fort on 15 August this time that it is crucial to undertake next-generation reforms to make India self-reliant. I had also promised the countrymen that there would be a double dhamaka of happiness before this Diwali and Chhath Puja...”

“Now GST has become even simpler... On 22nd September, which is the first day of Navratri, the next-gen reform will be implemented as all these things are definitely related to the ‘Matrishakti’,” he added.

He also said that this year, the celebrations of Dhanteras would be even more vibrant due to the wide-ranging tax cuts, reported ANI.

“The tax on dozens of items has now been reduced significantly. Eight years ago, when GST was implemented, a dream of several decades was realised. It was one of the biggest economic reforms in independent India,” PM Modi stated.

Calling the new system a “double dose” for development, he noted: “In the 21st century, as India moves forward, next-generation reform has also been carried out in GST. GST 2.0 is a double dose of support and growth for the country. The new GST reforms will bring tremendous benefits to every family in the country. The poor, neo middle class, middle class women, students, farmers, youth... everyone will get tremendous benefits from reducing GST tax.”

The landmark GST 2.0 reforms, cleared by the GST Council on Wednesday, offer significant relief, especially in the healthcare and insurance sectors. One of the biggest highlights is the complete removal of GST on individual health and life insurance, which previously attracted 18 per cent GST. These have now been moved to the zero-tax bracket, making such services more affordable and accessible.

Further, the GST rates on several essential medical items have been slashed from 12 per cent to just 5 per cent. These include thermometers, medical-grade oxygen, all diagnostic kits and reagents, glucometers and test strips, as well as corrective spectacles.

The government expects these measures to ease the burden on families, especially during health emergencies, and promote broader access to critical services.

(With ANI inputs)