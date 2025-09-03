Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that 10 semiconductor projects worth over 18 billion are underway as India advances to the next phase of its Semiconductor Mission. Speaking at Semicon India 2025, he said the global chip market will cross 1 trillion, and India is poised to play a significant role with its innovation, talent, and trusted eco

PM Narendra Modi with Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw (right), and Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta (left) during the inauguration of Semicon India 2025 in New Delhi on Tuesday. PIC/PTI

“The day is not far when the smallest chip made in India will drive the biggest change in the world,” he said. “The day is not far when the world will say — Designed in India, Made in India, Trusted by the World.” He was speaking at the inauguration of the ‘Semicon India - 2025’ conference, aimed at catalysing India’s semiconductor ecosystem, here.

Noting the presence of semiconductor sector experts from across the globe, with representation from around 50 countries, Modi emphasized that India’s innovation and youth power are also visibly present at the event. This unique combination, he said, sends a clear message — “The world trusts India, the world believes in India, and the world is ready to build the semiconductor future with India”.

Stating that in the world of semiconductors, it is often said, ‘Oil was black gold, but chips are digital diamonds’, the PM said that while oil shaped the previous century, the power of the 21st century is now concentrated in the small chip.

Modi said the global semiconductor market has already reached $600 billion and is expected to surpass $1 trillion in the coming years. “Given the pace at which India is advancing in the semiconductor sector, India will hold a significant share in this $1 trillion market,” he said.

Addressing investors, he expressed India’s readiness to welcome them with an open heart and said, “Design is ready. The mask is aligned. Now is the time for precision execution and delivery at scale”. He went on to highlight the launch of the Semicon India programme in 2021 and said by 2023, the country’s first semiconductor plant had been approved in 2024, several more plants received approval, and in 2025, five additional projects were cleared.

