At Semicon India 2025 in New Delhi, Union IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw presented the Vikram 32-bit processor, India’s first fully indigenous chip, to PM Modi. Highlighting rapid progress under the India Semiconductor Mission, Vaishnaw emphasized India’s stable policies, ongoing semiconductor units.

The Semicon India 2025 organised in New Delhi was inaugurated by PM Modi. Along with the Prime Minister, CM Rekha Gupta and Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Jitin Prasada were also present at the Semicon India 2025.

At the Semicon 2025 in New Delhi, the Union IT minister Ashwini Vaishnaw presented the first made-in-India chip to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday. Ashwini Vaishnaw presented the Vikram 32-bit processor and test chips of four approved projects to PM Modi to mark India’s prominence in the semiconductor industry.

Ashwini Vaishnaw, while addressing the Semicon India 2025, asserted that, "Just a few years ago, we met for the first time to make a new beginning driven by our Prime Minister's farsighted vision; we launched the India Semiconductor mission..."In a short span of 3.5 years, we have the world looking at India with confidence. Today, the construction of five semiconductor units is going on at a rapid pace... We just presented the first "Made-in-India" chip to PM Modi..." Vaishnaw said.

The Union IT Minister further added that, "We are living in unprecedented times; global policy turmoil has created huge uncertainty. In these turbulent times, India stands as a lighthouse of stability and growth. In these uncertain times, you should come to India because our policies are stable," as cited by news agency ANI.

Vikram is India's first fully indigenous 32-bit microprocessor, which has been developed by ISRO's Semiconductor Lab and qualified for use in harsh launch vehicle conditions.

Semiconductors are at the core of modern technology. They power critical systems in healthcare, transportation, communication, defence, and space. As the world becomes more digital and automated, semiconductors have become critical to economic security and strategic independence.

In just four years, from the start of the India Semiconductor Mission (ISM) in 2021, India has taken its semiconductor journey from concept to reality, reported ANI. To achieve this ambition, the government proposed a Rs 76,000 crore Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme, with roughly Rs 65,000 crore already committed. On August 28, India's semiconductor journey reached a significant milestone with the establishment of one of the country's first end-to-end Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test (OSAT) Pilot Line Facilities in Sanand, Gujarat.

As reported by news agency ANI, semiconductor company CG-Semi is also expected to roll out the first 'Made in India' chip from this pilot facility. Whether it's design, packaging, or fabrication, we, as a nation, are giving shape to our dreams in all these foundational aspects to become self-reliant.

Through the Design Linked Incentive (DLI) scheme, 23 chip design projects have been sanctioned to support startups and innovators. Companies like Vervesemi Microelectronics are creating advanced chips for defence, aerospace, electric vehicles, and energy systems, showing that India is no longer just a consumer but a creator.

Earlier in June 2023, the Ministry of IT approved the first proposal for establishing a semiconductor unit in Sanand with the Indian government’s approval.

Furthermore, the government has also approved 10 semiconductor manufacturing projects with a cumulative investment of more than Rs 1.60 lakh crore in six states: Gujarat, Assam, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Odisha, and Andhra Pradesh.

The Semicon India 2025 event aims to catalyse India's growing semiconductor ecosystem and position the country as a global hub for chip design, manufacturing, and technology development.

(With inputs from ANI)