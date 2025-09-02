At Semicon India 2025, PM Modi declared that the world trusts India to build the future of semiconductors. Highlighting 8 billion dollar in approved projects since 2021, he said India’s chip journey has begun late but cannot be stopped now. Modi also stressed India’s GDP growth of 7.8 per cent and the nation’s readiness to welcome global investors

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony of India Semicon 2025, the PM highlighted India's growing role in the global semiconductor ecosystem.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday delivered a strong message that the world trust India and is ready to build the semiconductor future with India.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday delivered a strong message that the world trust India and is ready to build the semiconductor future with India.

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony of India Semicon 2025, the PM highlighted India's growing role in the global semiconductor ecosystem.

He said, "The day is not far when the smallest chip made in India will drive the biggest change in the world. And it is also true that even if we started late, nothing could stop us now".

#WATCH | At Semicon India 2025, Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, "It is said in the semiconductor world that oil was black gold, but chips are digital diamonds. Our last century was shaped by oil... But the power of the 21st century is limited to a small chip. This chip has the… pic.twitter.com/EXKQDOzc3e — ANI (@ANI) September 2, 2025

As reported by news agency PTI, PM Modi announced that since 2021, 10 semiconductor projects worth USD 18 billion have been approved, marking a significant step toward self-reliance in chip manufacturing. He stressed that India is not just preparing for the future but actively shaping it.

PM Modi also outlined India’s efforts to secure raw material supply chains, stating that the country is working on a Critical Minerals Mission to meet the growing demand for rare earth and strategic minerals vital to chip production and other advanced technologies.

Highlighting the importance of semiconductors and chips, Prime Minister Modi said, "It is said in the semiconductor world that oil is black gold, but chips are digital diamonds. Our last century was shaped by oil... But the power of the 21st century is limited to a small chip. This chip has the power to accelerate the development of the world..."

The Semicon India 2025 Conference brought together global industry leaders, policymakers, and innovators to chart India’s roadmap as a key hub for semiconductor design and manufacturing. Modi said India’s strong talent pool, policy support, and trusted global partnerships are positioning it as a natural choice for investments in the semiconductor sector.

He further said, "We are ready to welcome all the investors...The day is not far when the world will say, designed in India, made in India, trusted by the world..."

Referring to India's GDP growth of 7.8 per cent in the first quarter of FY 2025-26, PM Modi said that the country has performed better than every expectation and prediction even when every economy was facing challenges "stemming from economic selfishness."

"The GDP numbers of the first quarter of this year has come out recently, India has once again performed better than every expectation and prediction. When every economy have concerns, facing challenges stemmed from economic selfishness, even in those times India has achieved a 7.8 per cent growth. This growth is in every sector," PM Modi said.

PM Modi said that the last century was shaped by oil but the power in this century belong to semiconductor chips.

PM detailed the progress of the Semicon India program starting from 2021. "By the year 2023, India's first semiconductor plant was approved. In 2024, we approved additional plants. In 2025, we cleared five additional projects. Overall, an investment of more than Rs 1.5 lakh crore is being made in ten semiconductor projects. This shows the world's growing trust in India...We have implemented the National Single Window System. Through this, all the approvals from the Centre and the states are being received on a single platform. As a result, our investors are now freed from a significant amount of paperwork..."

Further he emphasised that the industry speed is paramount and that "the less there is paperwork, the more there will be wafer work."

"Our journey in this sector began late, but nothing can stop us now," he said, adding that commercial chips would roll out of India this year.

Union IT minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Tuesday presented the first made-in-India chip to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Vaishnaw presented the Vikram 32-bit processor and test chips of four approved projects to PM Modi.

'Semicon India - 2025', conference is aimed at catalysing India's Semiconductor ecosystem and will focus on advancing a robust, resilient, and sustainable semiconductor ecosystem in India. The conference features sessions on the progress of the Semicon India Programme, semiconductor fab and advanced packaging projects, infrastructure readiness, smart manufacturing, innovations in R&D and artificial intelligence, investment opportunities, state-level policy implementation, and other topics.

(With inputs from PTI)