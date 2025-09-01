Breaking News
Home > News > India News > Article > SCO summit PM Modi highlights Indias vision on security connectivity and opportunity

SCO summit: PM Modi highlights India's vision on security, connectivity and opportunity

Updated on: 01 September,2025 02:38 PM IST  |  Tianjin
mid-day online correspondent |

At the 25th SCO Summit in Tianjin, PM Narendra Modi said India’s engagement is guided by three pillars—security, connectivity, and opportunity. He stressed on fighting terrorism, boosting regional trade through projects like Chabahar Port and INSTC, and promoting startups, innovation, and cultural dialogue to strengthen SCO cooperation.

SCO summit: PM Modi highlights India's vision on security, connectivity and opportunity

PM Modi with Xi Jinping. Pic/File pic

During the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation protest in China, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted that “India's vision for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) is guided by three pillars, namely security, connectivity and opportunity.” During his visit to China at the SCO, PM Modi also brought to attention the importance of security, peace and stability towards the growth of countries. While also highlighting India's connectivity endeavours for Afghanistan and Central Asia, and suggesting the creation of a Civilisational Dialogue Forum. Modi focused on bringing the world cultural aspects of the SCO member countries.

Addressing the 25th meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the SCO in Tianjin, PM Modi said, "As an active and committed member of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), India has consistently played a constructive and positive role in advancing the organisation's objectives. India's engagement within the SCO framework is guided by three key pillars: S - Security, C - Connectivity, and O - Opportunity," as cited by news agency ANI. 

Putting the light on national security issues, the Indian Prime Minister underscored that security, peace, and stability serve as the foundation for the progress and development of any nation. He further said that “Achieving these goals is often hindered by significant challenges, such as terrorism and separatism. "Terrorism is not merely a threat to the security of individual states but a grave challenge to humanity as a whole," ANI reported. 


Speaking dastardly about the Pahalgam terror attack, PM Modi said, "India has been bearing the brunt of terrorism for the last four decades. Recently, we saw the worst side of terrorism in Pahalgam. I express my gratitude to the friendly countries that stood with us in this hour of grief."

PM Modi, while highlighting the importance of connectivity projects and referring to it as the second pillar of connectivity, emphasised that “India has always believed that strong connectivity not only boosts trade but also opens doors to growth and trust. With this in mind, we are working on initiatives like the Chabahar Port and the International North-South Transport Corridor. This will help us improve connectivity with Afghanistan and Central Asia," as cited by news agency ANI. 

Describing the third pillar, PM Modi said that opportunities for cooperation and reform in 2023 during India's presidency brought in new energy ideas.

He further added that "Startups, innovation, youth empowerment, digital inclusion and shared Buddhist heritage were new areas which India incorporated. Our effort was to expand SCO's ambit outside governments," PM Modi said.

Prime Minister Modi also emphasised positively the Civilisational Dialogue Forum to share with the world our ancient civilisations, arts, literature and traditions.

PM Modi's comprehensive remarks reflected India's active participation in the SCO since its induction as a member and its substantial support for various mechanisms in the forum.

(With inputs from PTI)

