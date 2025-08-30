Central Gujarat faced intense rainfall on Saturday with Halol recording 250 mm in 12 hours. Rising Mesri river waters flooded Godhra, forcing evacuations as authorities put NDRF on alert. Godhra in the Panchmahal district has been severely affected due to rains upstream of the Mesri River, which passes through the town.

After northern India already faced massive destruction because of heavy rains, the western region has also started to experience intense spells of rain .

Amid the heavy monsoon season, heavy rains lashed parts of central Gujarat on Saturday, with Halol taluka in Panchmahal district recording 250 mm of downpour in 12 hours. The intense spells of rain have affected people living in low-lying areas due to flooding, sending several rivers into spate.

With rising water levels of the Mesri River, people living in the low-lying areas of Godhra and Halol have been evacuated to safer places, an official said.

The state officials and the Panchmahal district authorities stated, “The water level of the Mesri River rose sharply after heavy rains upstream,” and warned locals against venturing near the riverbanks, as cited by news agency PTI.

The sudden rise in water level in parts of Gujarat flooded the low-lying residential areas of Godhra city. With several families seeking help as they were unable to step out of their homes, the situation in Godhra looks extremely tricky.

Officials, while addressing the flood-like situation, said that a causeway in the city also got submerged, bringing the movement of vehicles using it to a halt and forcing people to take a long detour.

While releasing an official statement about the situation, the authorities said, "The local administration and the municipality are closely monitoring the situation. Fire brigade personnel and rescue teams have been kept on alert wherever necessary. Officials have instructed people living along the riverbanks to remain cautious and stay away from dangerous areas," as cited by news agency PTI.

Officials, while addressing the rescue operation at Godhra, said that “A team of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) was kept on standby at Halol to carry out rescue and relief operations.”

The State Emergency Operations Centre (SEOC) data showed that three districts in central Gujarat – Panchmahal, Anand, and Mahisagar – are among the worst affected. While Halol taluka has received 250 mm rainfall in 12 hours from 6 am on Saturday, Umreth in Anand recorded 120 mm rain during the period. On the other hand, Kadana and Santrampur in the Mahisagar district also received over 100 mm of rain during this period, making the situation a lot more tricky.