The water levels in lakes supplying drinking water to Mumbai have risen following heavy rainfall in their catchment areas. According to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) data, the combined stock in the seven reservoirs that provide water to the city now stands at 96.80 per cent.

As per the BMC on Saturday (August 30), the collective water stock in these reservoirs is 1,400,994 million litres, which amounts to 96.80 per cent of their total capacity.

The BMC supplies drinking water daily from Upper Vaitarna, Modak Sagar, Tansa, Middle Vaitarna, Bhatsa, Vihar, and Tulsi lakes.

Upper Vaitarna recorded a water level of 603.30 meters, slightly below its Full Supply Level (FSL) of 603.51 meters. The reservoir has 97.03 per cent of its useful live storage filled, with 12 mm of rainfall recorded in the past 24 hours and a total seasonal rainfall of 1,922 mm.

Modak Sagar stood at 163.16 meters, effectively full at 100 per cent live storage capacity, receiving 28 mm of rainfall in the past 24 hours and a cumulative rainfall of 3,020 mm.

Tansa Lake was at 128.57 meters, nearly full at 99.26 per cent live storage, recording 22 mm of rain in the last 24 hours and a total rainfall of 2,748 mm this season.

Middle Vaitarna registered a water level of 283.82 meters, with 96.67 per cent of live storage filled. The lake received 52 mm of rainfall in the past day, bringing the total seasonal rainfall to 3,100 mm.

In addition, Bhatsha Lake reported a level of 140.90 meters (95.52 per cent full), Vehar Lake at 80.29 meters (100 per cent full), and Tulsi Lake at 139.22 meters (100 per cent full). Bhatsha received 35 mm, Vehar 75 mm, and Tulsi 42 mm of rainfall in the past 24 hours.

Mumbai weather update: City sees cloudy skies with moderate rain spells

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) data, Mumbai is expected to witness a generally cloudy sky with moderate spells of rain across the city and suburbs on Saturday.

Residents are advised to carry umbrellas and plan their travel accordingly, as intermittent rainfall may cause waterlogging in low-lying areas.

Tidal activity for the day shows a low tide at 09:09 hours, measuring 2.29 meters, followed by a high tide at 15:32 hours, reaching 3.33 meters. Later in the evening, another low tide is expected at 21:34 hours at 1.41 meters. The next day’s high tide will occur at 04:37 hours on 31 August, reaching 3.28 meters.

As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to be around 30 degrees Celsius and 26 degrees Celsius, respectively.

On Sunday, the city and suburbs are expected to have a generally cloudy sky with moderate spells of rain. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 30 degrees Celsius and 26 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Authorities have urged caution near coastal areas, as heavy rain combined with tidal surges could increase the risk of localised flooding.