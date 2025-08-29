As per the BMC on Friday (August 29), the collective water stock in these reservoirs is 13,96,901 million litres, which amounts to 96.51 per cent of their total capacity

The water levels in lakes supplying drinking water to Mumbai have risen following heavy rainfall in their catchment areas. According to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) data, the combined stock in the seven reservoirs that provide water to the city now stands at 96.51 per cent.

As per the BMC on Friday (August 29), the collective water stock in these reservoirs is 13,96,901 million litres, which amounts to 96.51 per cent of their total capacity.

The BMC supplies drinking water daily from Upper Vaitarna, Modak Sagar, Tansa, Middle Vaitarna, Bhatsa, Vihar, and Tulsi lakes.

Of these, Tansa has 98.57 per cent water stock, Modak Sagar 100 per cent, Middle Vaitarna 95.85 per cent, Upper Vaitarna 96.60 per cent, Bhatsa 95.45 per cent, Vehar 100 per cent and Tulsi 100 per cent.

Lower (Modak Sagar), Middle and Upper Vaitarna lakes, along with Tansa, supply water to the western suburbs from Dahisar Check Naka to Bandra and to the western parts of the city from Mahim to Malabar Hill.

Bhatsa, Vehar, and Tulsi together form the Bhatsa system. Water from this system is treated at the Panjarpur Water Treatment Plant and distributed to the eastern parts of Mumbai, covering the eastern suburbs from Mulund Check Naka to Sion and further to Mazgaon.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted a generally cloudy sky with moderate spells of rain over Mumbai and its suburbs today. Occasional showers are expected to continue through the day, with varying intensity across different parts of the city.

The IMD's Santacruz observatory recorded a maximum temperature of 28.8 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 25 degrees Celsius on Friday. Meanwhile, the Colaba observatory reported a high of 29 degrees Celsius and a low of 25 degrees Celsius, as per the latest Mumbai weather updates.

The tide forecast indicates a high tide of 3.57 meters at 3:06 pm today, while tomorrow, August 30, a high tide of 3.48 meters is expected at 3:50 am. Low tide levels are expected to be 2.02 meters at 8:33 am and 1.23 meters at 9:01 pm today.

Rainfall recorded in the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 am on August 29 stood at 20.36 mm in the island city, 14.68 mm in the eastern suburbs, and 17.55 mm in the western suburbs.