The water levels in lakes supplying drinking water to Mumbai have risen following heavy rainfall in their catchment areas. According to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) data, the combined stock in the seven reservoirs that provide water to the city now stands at 96.74 per cent.

As per the BMC on Wednesday (August 27), the collective water stock in these reservoirs is 14,00,219 million litres, which amounts to 96.74 per cent of their total capacity.

Upper Vaitarna recorded a storage of 2,19,332 million litres, which is 96.60 per cent of its capacity, after receiving 43 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours. Modak Sagar is at 100 per cent storage with 128,925 million litres, having received 46 mm of rain. Tansa lake holds 143,769 million litres (99.10 per cent of capacity) with 38 mm of rainfall, while Middle Vaitarna is at 97.40 per cent capacity with 187,512 million litres.

Bhatsa, the biggest contributor, recorded 6,84,937 million litres, which is 95.52 per cent of its useful storage, after 43 mm rainfall. Vehar and Tulsi lakes, both small but crucial for Mumbai, are at 100 per cent storage, holding 27,698 million litres and 8,046 million litres, respectively.

Officials noted that several lakes, including Modak Sagar, Tansa, Tulsi and Vehar, have already started overflowing this month, ensuring sufficient water availability for the city. The overall rainfall recorded at Bhandup Complex stands at 2,383 mm so far this monsoon.

Weather update: IMD issues yellow alert for Mumbai, Palghar and several districts in state

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a yellow alert on Wednesday, warning of light spells of rain likely in several districts, including Palghar, Mumbai, Sindhudurg, Pune, Nasik, Satara, Sangli, and Solapur.

The alert, issued at 7:20 am, will remain valid for three hours, and citizens have been advised to take necessary precautions.

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Mumbai and its suburbs are expected to witness a generally cloudy sky with moderate to heavy rainfall throughout the day. The forecast also indicates the possibility of occasional gusty winds reaching speeds of 30–40 kmph.

Tidal activity in the city is also being closely monitored. A high tide measuring 4.07 meters is expected at 2:13 pm, followed by a low tide of 0.95 meters at 8:12 pm today. Another high tide of 3.88 meters will occur at 2:37 am on August 28, while the next low tide of 1.70 meters is scheduled for 8:02 am tomorrow morning.