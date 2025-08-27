Mumbai’s British-era Elphinstone bridge, a major Parel connector, will shut from September 10 for demolition due to safety concerns. The closure, scheduled post-Ganeshotsav to avoid festival disruption, has sparked protests from residents of nearby Haaji Noorani and Lakshmi Nivas buildings

The British-era Elphinstone bridge, a key arterial connector in Parel that was originally slated to be closed to traffic in February this year, will be shut from September 10. Top officials from the traffic department confirmed the decision to mid-day on late Monday evening, stating that the long-pending closure and demolition of the dilapidated structure has now been deemed unavoidable.

A senior traffic official said, “After much discussion, all departments concerned unanimously stated that closure and redevelopment of the bridge on an urgent basis are necessary, and that it needs to be demolished at the earliest. The bridge is in a severely dilapidated condition and poses safety risks.” The official clarified that the shutdown was deliberately scheduled to begin after Anant Chaturdashi, the final day of Ganesh idol immersion, to avoid chaos during the festival.



The Haaji Noorani building, which was earmarked for demolition as part of the Elphinstone Road bridge redevelopment project, in Parel

“Lakhs of people travel across the city during Ganeshotsav. Shutting the bridge before the festival would have severely disrupted the movement of devotees and immersion processions. Hence, the date has been set for September 10, after the festival concludes,” the official stated.

Residents agitated

While the authorities are moving ahead with closure plans, residents of buildings adjacent to the bridge have raised strong objections, citing a lack of clarity about their rehabilitation. Two of the buildings most affected, the Haaji Noorani building and Lakshmi Nivas building, fall within the immediate impact zone of the demolition work.

Reacting sharply, Munaf Thakur, secretary of the Haaji Noorani building, told mid-day, “They have decided to shut the bridge even before any information on our rehabilitation. The chief minister himself had made a statement, assuring us that no demolition work would begin until alternative residences were provided. Yet months have passed with no update from the MMRDA [Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority] or the urban development department. Suddenly, they have decided to shut the bridge.”

Thakur warned that the frustration of residents is mounting. “Where are we supposed to relocate on our own? We are not against development or safety, but we cannot be left on the streets. If we do not get a plan on alternate housing in nearby locations before the bridge shuts, we will be forced to conduct a large-scale protest.”

Safety vs rehab

The issue has once again highlighted the conflict between infrastructure redevelopment and the rehabilitation of local communities. Elphinstone bridge has been in a dangerous condition for several years, with civic reports repeatedly calling for urgent repairs or demolition. The heavy traffic load — both vehicular and pedestrian — has only worsened the wear and tear.

At the same time, several old residential structures, including the buildings, fall within the project’s acquisition zone. Families residing in them have been living in uncertainty for months, awaiting clarity on where and when they will be shifted. Officials had earlier promised a detailed rehabilitation plan, but residents allege there has been no follow-up. Despite multiple calls/messages made to officials from the urban development department and MMRDA, no response was received till press time.