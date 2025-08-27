This Ganesh festival, Mumbai will see 12,000 community mandals and over two lakh household celebrations. The Brihanmumbai Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Samanvay Samiti (BSGSS) has appealed to organisers to ensure safety, hygiene, and fire precautions, keep politics away from festivities, and coordinate with civic bodies amid IMD’s rain forecast.

This Ganesh festival, Mumbai will see 12,000 community (‘sarvajanik’) Ganesh mandals , of which 3000 are large-scale, along with more than two lakh household celebrations, according to the Brihanmumbai Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Samanvay Samiti (BSGSS). On Tuesday, the Samiti appealed to all mandals and wrote to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and Mumbai police, seeking support on issues such as waterlogging during expected rains, fire safety, health and hygiene, and law and order around mandals.

A Ganesh idol is transported from Chinchpokli West ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi. PIC/ASHISH RAJE

In view of the upcoming municipal elections, the BSGSS has urged mandals to keep politics out of the festival. “The Maharashtra government has declared this year’s Ganeshotsav a state festival. The responsibility of mandals has increased to make it more disciplined and devotional. This year is special as municipal elections are due soon, but we appeal to all mandals to keep Ganeshotsav away from politics,” the Samiti said in a statement.



Members of Chandmal Nagar Ganesh Utsav Mandal carry their Mira Bhayandar Cha Vighnaharta idol along the Western Express Highway near Poisar Metro Station, Kandivli East. Pics/SATEJ SHINDE

The Samiti has also directed organisers to take precautions in case of waterlogging, as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted rainfall during the 10-day festival. Organisers have been told to fumigate areas around pandals to curb mosquito breeding and ensure electrical wiring and lighting are protected. Each mandal has been asked to form a team of volunteers to coordinate with local ward officers, police stations, and hospitals in emergencies.

Naresh Dahibavkar, president of the BSGSS, said, “There are still several potholes on roads. We have urgently requested the BMC to ensure these are repaired before immersion days. Big Ganesh idols face the risk of cracking if moved on potholed roads.” Large idols are usually immersed on the 7th and 10th day of the festival.

IMD forecast for Ganeshotsav week

Wednesday: Yellow alert (Heavy rain at isolated places)

Thursday: Green alert (Moderate rain)

Friday: Yellow alert (Heavy rain at isolated places)

Saturday: Green alert (Moderate rain)

Pothole grievances

Pending complaints: 1019

Filed on Tuesday: 200

Filed in August: 4889