The authorities have closed schools, colleges, and other institutes following heavy rainfall in the state that has triggered landslides, tree collapses, and roads blocks. The IMD has issued red alerts for Chamba, Kangra, and Mandi districts, warning of extreme rainfall, lightning, and flooding

The rainfall situation in Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir does not seem to be improving. With intense spells of rainfall continuing on Tuesday, authorities in Shimla have ordered the closure of educational institutions, reported ANI.

Heavy overnight rainfall triggered landslides, uprooted trees, and blocked several roads across the district, prompting authorities to get into action.

Addressing the alarming weather situation in the state, the Deputy Commissioner, Anupam Kashyap, in an official order, stated that all government and private schools, colleges, ITIs, polytechnics, nursing institutes, and anganwadi centres will remain closed on Tuesday keeping in view of the safety of students. The decision comes after the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted a downpour in the region over the next 24 hours, reported ANI.

The state officials have also said that “all concerned Heads of the Departments are directed to ensure strict compliance with this order in the interest of the safety and security of the students".

Meanwhile, the water level of the Beas River in Mandi has seen a significant surge following continuous rainfall. The IMD has issued a red alert for Chamba, Kangra, and Mandi districts, forecasting extremely heavy rainfall accompanied by lightning and thunderstorms over the next two days.

On Monday too, the officials had directed schools and colleges, excluding residential institutions, to remain closed in Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Una, and Solan districts.

The directions came after the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert on Monday, indicating heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in three districts of Himachal Pradesh, Chamba, Kangra, and Mandi, for the next 48 hours. Orange and yellow alerts have also been issued for several other districts in the state.

According to IMD's latest forecast, a red alert was issued for Chamba, Kangra, and Mandi on Monday. For Tuesday, the red alert remains in place for Chamba and Kangra, while for Mandi, the alert was downgraded to orange, along with Kullu, ANI reported. An orange alert was also issued for Una, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, and Kullu for Monday, while a yellow alert is in effect for Solan and Shimla.

Senior IMD scientist at Himachal Pradesh, Sandeep Kumar Sharma, told media that “the monsoon has remained active in the state over the past 24 hours, particularly in Una, Bilaspur, Chamba, Kangra, and Solan districts, with isolated areas receiving heavy to very heavy rainfall".

"The highest activity was recorded in Bilaspur district, where five to six stations reported very heavy rainfall. The highest was 190 mm at Kongo, followed by 160 mm at Jot in the Chamba district. Heavy rain was also recorded in Nadaun and Sundernagar," Sharma added.

(With inputs from ANI)