Jammu records 190.4 mm rainfall in 24 hours, the second-highest in a century. Flood-like situations disrupt life, damage Jammu-Pathankot highway bridge. SDRF rescues 45 students from flooded IIIM hostel. Authorities issue alerts for more rain, landslides till August 27.

Since the last few days, the rain gods have not been showing any mercy around the Jammu and Kashmir region . Heavy rains continued to batter on Sunday, which triggered flood-like situations in several low-lying areas. Intense spells of rain also caused damage to a vital bridge on the Jammu-Pathankot national highway.

Since the last few days, the rain gods have not been showing any mercy around the Jammu and Kashmir region. Heavy rains continued to batter on Sunday, which triggered flood-like situations in several low-lying areas. Intense spells of rain also caused damage to a vital bridge on the Jammu-Pathankot national highway.

As reported by news agency PTI, Jammu in the last 24 hours has recorded 190.4 mm of rainfall, which is the second-highest downpour this month in a century. However, the highest rainfall for August remains 228.6 mm, logged on August 5, 1926, while the previous second-highest was 189.6 mm on August 11, 2022.

Civic authorities and administration have also issued advisories asking people to stay away from water bodies and landslide-prone areas amid a weather forecast predicting moderate to intense rainfall with the possibility of cloudbursts, flash floods and landslides in high-altitude areas till August 27.

Officials, while addressing the flood-like situation, told media that, “In Jammu, at least 45 students from the Indian Institute of Integrative Medicine (IIIM) were evacuated to safety in a joint operation between the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and police after floodwaters swamped the ground floor of the dormitory complex,” as cited by PTI.

The civic and administrative officials also said that, “The SDRF and police used boats to rescue students after more than seven feet of water from the overflowing canal invaded their hostel buildings this morning.

According to them, the rescue operation lasted more than five hours and resulted in the safe evacuation of all trapped children.”

Dr Zabeer Ahmed, director of IIIM, an autonomous entity under the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), highlighted that the institute had made measures for the students' safe stay, as per the news agency PTI.

Considering that intense torrential rains have already disturbed normal life in Jammu city, causing streams and drains to overflow, the situation in the coming few days looks concerning too. With blocked roads and flooding in various areas, including Janipur, Roop Nagar, Talab Tilloo, Jewel Chowk, New Plot, and Sanjay Nagar, human life has been disturbed.

News agency PTI has also reported that boundary walls of several houses have also been damaged, while nearly a dozen vehicles were swept away in the flash floods, the officials said.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, while taking cognisance of the situation, has directed all departments concerned to remain on high alert amid heavy rains.

Omar Abdullah has advised people to remain cautious amid a weather forecast predicting moderate to intense rainfall with the possibility of cloudbursts, flash floods and landslides in high-altitude areas till August 27.

(With inputs from PTI)