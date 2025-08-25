Munaf Thakur, secretary of Haaji Noorani Building, one of the to-be-affected buildings, told mid-day, "They have decided to shut the bridge even before any information on our rehabilitation. The CM had made a statement and assured that nothing would be done before they provide us with alternative residences"

Sharing details with mid-day, a senior traffic department official said, "After much discussion, all concerned departments unanimously stated that the closure and redevelopment of the bridge on an urgent basis is necessary and that it needs to be demolished at the earliest."

He further stated that, considering the huge crowds that will need to commute during the upcoming Ganesh Festival, the closure of the bridge has been scheduled three days after Anant Chaturdashi -- that is, after the last day of idol immersion.

Reacting to the decision, Munaf Thakur, secretary of Haaji Noorani Building, one of the to-be-affected buildings, told mid-day, "They have decided to shut the bridge even before any information on our rehabilitation. The CM had made a statement and assured that nothing would be done before they provide us with alternative residences. We are now being forced to take severe measures. Where are we supposed to relocate on our own? What are the MMRDA and UD department doing? We were supposed to get information within a few days after the CM's statement. It's been months now. And suddenly, they have decided to shut the bridge. If we do not get a plan on alternate housing in nearby locations before the bridge shuts, we will conduct a large-scale protest."