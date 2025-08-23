Breaking News
Mahayuti can't win if polls are conducted with honesty: Uddhav Thackeray

Updated on: 23 August,2025 10:04 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Speaking at an event of the Maharashtra Rajya Shikshak Sena, a teachers' union affiliated to his party, Thackeray said teachers who are roped in for election work should ensure that votes are not stolen

Uddhav criticised the Union govt for allowing the Indian team to play with Pakistan in the Asia Cup. File Pic

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday claimed that the BJP-led Mahayuti can not win in Maharashtra if elections are conducted with honesty, reported the PTI.

Uddhav also criticised the Narendra Modi government at the Centre for allowing the Indian team to play with Pakistan in the Asia Cup.



Speaking at an event of the Maharashtra Rajya Shikshak Sena, a teachers' union affiliated to his party, Thackeray said teachers who are roped in for election work should ensure that votes are not stolen.


"They (Mahayuti alliance) cannot win if elections are held honestly, certainly not in Maharashtra. Rahul Gandhi has exposed how they stole votes. He has torn their 'burqa' (veil)," the Sena (UBT) chief said, according to the PTI.

The Mahayuti alliance of the BJP, Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and NCP won the 2024 Maharashtra legislative assembly election in a landslide, securing 235 out of 288 seats.

Targeting the Union government and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for allowing the Indian team to play with Pakistan in the Asia Cup, Uddhav Thackeray said, "it is good that people hit the streets in their thousands for the protection of elephants, dogs and pigeons."

Uddhav was referring to recent protests.

"There should be humanity. But where is your humanity when our civilians are killed in Pahalgam, when our soldiers are killed? Our defence minister said that Operation Sindoor is still on. The prime minister said blood and water cannot flow together," he said, as per the PTI.

"How do you (then) give permission to play a cricket match with Pakistan," Uddhav Thackeray asked.

India and Pakistan will face off in the Asia Cup which is scheduled to start in the UAE from September 9. The two arch-rivals will play against each other on September 14 in Dubai.

The Sports Ministry had earlier said that India and Pakistan will not engage in any bilateral sporting clash, but the cricket team will not be stopped from playing in the multilateral Asia Cup next month.

The ministry had unveiled the new policy regarding India’s international engagements with emphasis on Pakistan.

(with PTI inputs)

