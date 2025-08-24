As per the BMC on Sunday (August 24), the collective water stock in these reservoirs is 13,91,626 million litres, which amounts to 96.15 per cent of their total capacity

The water levels in lakes supplying drinking water to Mumbai have risen following heavy rainfall in their catchment areas. According to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) data, the combined stock in the seven reservoirs that provide water to the city now stands at 96.15 per cent.

The BMC supplies drinking water daily from Upper Vaitarna, Modak Sagar, Tansa, Middle Vaitarna, Bhatsa, Vihar, and Tulsi lakes.

Of these, Tansa has 98.69 per cent water stock, Modak Sagar 100 per cent, Middle Vaitarna 98.01 per cent, Upper Vaitarna 95.75 per cent, Bhatsa 94.38 per cent, Vehar 100 per cent and Tulsi 99.77 per cent.

Lower (Modak Sagar), Middle and Upper Vaitarna lakes, along with Tansa, supply water to the western suburbs from Dahisar Check Naka to Bandra and to the western parts of the city from Mahim to Malabar Hill.

Bhatsa, Vehar, and Tulsi together form the Bhatsa system. Water from this system is treated at the Panjarpur Water Treatment Plant and distributed to the eastern parts of Mumbai, covering the eastern suburbs from Mulund Check Naka to Sion and further to Mazgaon.

Meanwhile, the city is expected to experience a generally cloudy sky with light to moderate rainfall in both the city and suburban areas today, according to the weather bulletin issued at 8 am.

The IMD's Santacruz observatory recorded a maximum temperature of 30.4 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 26.3 degrees Celsius on Sunday. Meanwhile, the Colaba observatory reported a high of 29.7 degrees Celsius and a low of 25.8 degrees Celsius, as per the latest Mumbai weather updates.

A high tide of 4.53 meters is expected at 12.48 pm, while a low tide of 0.96 meters will occur at 6.52 pm For the next day, August 25, a high tide of 4.17 meters is forecast at 12.58 am, followed by a low tide of 0.82 meters at 6.42 am.

Rainfall recorded in the 24-hour period ending at 8 am on August 23 stood at 1.90 mm in the city, 4.52 mm in the eastern suburbs and 1.94 mm in the western suburbs.

Civic authorities have advised residents, especially those in low-lying areas, to remain cautious during high tide hours.