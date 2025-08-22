Breaking News
Mumbai rains: City’s water stock rises to 94.95 per cent after heavy rainfall

Updated on: 22 August,2025 10:46 AM IST  |  Mumbai
As per the BMC on Friday (August 22), the collective water stock in these reservoirs is 13,74,334 million litres, which amounts to 94.95 per cent of their total capacity

Mumbai rains: City’s water stock rises to 94.95 per cent after heavy rainfall

The water levels in lakes supplying drinking water to Mumbai have risen following heavy rainfall in their catchment areas. According to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) data, the combined stock in the seven reservoirs that provide water to the city now stands at 94.95 per cent.

As per the BMC on Friday (August 22), the collective water stock in these reservoirs is 13,74,334 million litres, which amounts to 94.95 per cent of their total capacity.



The BMC supplies drinking water daily from Upper Vaitarna, Modak Sagar, Tansa, Middle Vaitarna, Bhatsa, Vihar, and Tulsi lakes.


Of these, Tansa has 98.77 per cent water stock, Modak Sagar 100 per cent, Middle Vaitarna 94.76 per cent, Upper Vaitarna 94.48 per cent, Bhatsa 93.23 per cent, Vehar 100 per cent and Tulsi 100 per cent.

Lower (Modak Sagar), Middle and Upper Vaitarna lakes, along with Tansa, supply water to the western suburbs from Dahisar Check Naka to Bandra and to the western parts of the city from Mahim to Malabar Hill.

Bhatsa, Vehar, and Tulsi together form the Bhatsa system. Water from this system is treated at the Panjarpur Water Treatment Plant and distributed to the eastern parts of Mumbai, covering the eastern suburbs from Mulund Check Naka to Sion and further to Mazgaon.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast a generally cloudy sky with moderate rainfall over Mumbai and its suburbs on Friday. Occasional gusty winds with speeds ranging between 30–40 kmph are also expected, potentially affecting coastal and low-lying areas.

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) disaster management unit, the city will experience a high tide of 4.46 meters at 11:42 am, followed by a low tide of 1.31 meters at 5:43 pm. Another high tide of 3.98 meters is expected at 11:42 pm, while a low tide of 0.60 meters will occur at 5:41 am on Saturday, August 23.

Meanwhile, the sun shone over most of Mumbai for the second consecutive day on Friday, extending relief to residents after a week of overcast skies and rains.

On Thursday, most parts of the Island city witnessed bright sunlight till late afternoon. The sky was coludy in the evening, but there was hardly any rain except occasional intense showers at isolated locations.

Public transport services, including BEST buses and suburban local trains on the Central and Western railways, are running uninterrupted, said officials on Friday. Passengers, however, reported some train delays.

Vehicular traffic on Mumbai roads and highways was also normal.

