Mumbai: Cab firms who fleeced people on rainy days to face action

Updated on: 22 August,2025 08:18 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Rajendra B. Aklekar | rajendra.aklekar@mid-day.com

Heavy rain in MMR for the last three to four days had disrupted traffic; the Motor Transport Department and the police took large-scale action against 147 app-based cab services in Mumbai and its suburbs

Mumbai: Cab firms who fleeced people on rainy days to face action

36 taxi services have been found charging high fares. REPRESENTATION PIC

State Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik on Thursday directed the state transport department and the Mumbai police to initiate large-scale action against cab aggregator companies in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) that charged exorbitant fares to commuters during the heavy rains in the past few days when the public transport services had collapsed.

“Heavy rain in MMR for the last three to four days had disrupted traffic. Complaints have been received that some app-based companies are taking advantage of this situation and are looting passengers financially. Strict action should be taken against such companies,” the transport minister said.



“Due to heavy rains, bus and local train services were disrupted in Mumbai and its suburbs. Taking advantage of this situation, app-based taxi services have been charging exorbitant fares. Where the usual fare is about Rs 200, these companies have charged Rs 600-Rs 800. I have directed the transport commissioner to cancel the licences of these app-based taxis for exploiting the vulnerability of passengers in adverse conditions,” Sarnaik said.


Accordingly, the Motor Transport Department and the police took large-scale action against 147 app-based cab services in Mumbai and its suburbs. Out of these, 36 taxi services had charged exorbitant fares from passengers. Sarnaik said that he discussed the issue with Mumbai Police Commissioner Deven Bharti and suggested that the cyber cell of the police should also take action against these app-based taxi services.

