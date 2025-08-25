As per the BMC on Monday (August 25), the collective water stock in these reservoirs is 13,89,913 million litres, which amounts to 96.03 per cent of their total capacity

The water levels in lakes supplying drinking water to Mumbai have risen following heavy rainfall in their catchment areas. According to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) data, the combined stock in the seven reservoirs that provide water to the city now stands at 96.03 per cent.

The BMC supplies drinking water daily from Upper Vaitarna, Modak Sagar, Tansa, Middle Vaitarna, Bhatsa, Vihar, and Tulsi lakes.

Of these, Tansa has 98.37 per cent water stock, Modak Sagar 100 per cent, Middle Vaitarna 96.54 per cent, Upper Vaitarna 95.97 per cent, Bhatsa 94.53 per cent, Vehar 100 per cent and Tulsi 100 per cent.

Lower (Modak Sagar), Middle and Upper Vaitarna lakes, along with Tansa, supply water to the western suburbs from Dahisar Check Naka to Bandra and to the western parts of the city from Mahim to Malabar Hill.

Bhatsa, Vehar, and Tulsi together form the Bhatsa system. Water from this system is treated at the Panjarpur Water Treatment Plant and distributed to the eastern parts of Mumbai, covering the eastern suburbs from Mulund Check Naka to Sion and further to Mazgaon.

Meanwhile, Mumbai is expected to witness a generally cloudy sky with light to moderate rainfall across the city and suburbs on Monday, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The IMD's Santacruz observatory recorded a maximum temperature of 30.5 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 23.6 degrees Celsius on Monday. Meanwhile, the Colaba observatory reported a high of 30 degrees Celsius and a low of 24 degrees Celsius, as per the latest Mumbai weather updates.

The city will experience a high tide of 4.44 metres at 1:17 pm today, followed by another high tide of 4.14 metres at 1:33 am on Tuesday. The low tide is expected at 7:22 pm with a height of 0.89 metres, while the next low tide of 1.07 metres is predicted at 7:09 am on Tuesday.

Between 8 am on Sunday (August 24) and 8 am on Monday (August 25), the city recorded 21.24 mm of rainfall. The eastern suburbs received 24.05 mm, while the western suburbs logged 15.84 mm of rainfall during the same period.