The city and its suburbs are likely to experience a generally cloudy sky with intermittent light to moderate rainfall throughout the day, according to the latest Mumbai weather updates by the India Meteorological Department (IMD)

Representational Image. File Pic

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has issued a public advisory as the city braces for the highest tide of the monsoon season today.

At 12:55 pm, tidal waves are expected to reach a height of 4.75 meters, posing a potential risk in low-lying and coastal areas, according to BMC.

Citizens have been urged to stay away from the seashore and avoid entering the sea during this period.

🌊 Today (26th June 2025), the highest tide of this monsoon.



🕐 Time: 12.55 pm



🌊 Height of tidal waves: 4.75 meters



⚠️ Kindly avoid venturing near the seashore or entering the sea.

The IMD's Santacruz observatory recorded a maximum temperature of 31.7 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 27.9 degrees Celsius on Thursday. Meanwhile, the Colaba observatory reported a high of 31 degrees Celsius and a low of 26.2 degrees Celsius, as per the latest Mumbai weather updates.

A high tide of 4.75 metres is expected at 12:55 PM today, followed by another high tide of 4.07 metres at 12:41 AM on June 27. Low tide is likely at 7:02 PM today with a level of 1.60 metres, and at 6:42 AM tomorrow at 0.37 metres.

During the 24-hour period between 8:00 AM on June 25 and 8:00 AM on June 26, the island city recorded 0.60 mm of rainfall. The eastern suburbs received 6.80 mm, while the western suburbs registered 2.65 mm.

Meanwhile, the water levels in lakes supplying drinking water to Mumbai have risen following heavy rainfall in their catchment areas. According to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) data, the combined stock in the seven reservoirs that provide water to the city now stands at 35.97 per cent.

As per BMC records on Thursday (June 26), the collective water stock in these reservoirs is 5,20,614 million litres, which amounts to 35.97 per cent of their total capacity.

The BMC supplies drinking water daily from Upper Vaitarna, Modak Sagar, Tansa, Middle Vaitarna, Bhatsa, Vihar, and Tulsi lakes.

Of these, Tansa has 39.62 per cent water stock, Modak Sagar 54.09 per cent, Middle Vaitarna 37.72 per cent, Upper Vaitarna 41.66 per cent, Bhatsa 29.42 per cent, Vehar 41.92 per cent and Tulsi 40.09 per cent.