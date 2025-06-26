Of these, Tansa has 39.62 per cent water stock, Modak Sagar 54.09 per cent, Middle Vaitarna 37.72 per cent, Upper Vaitarna 41.66 per cent, Bhatsa 29.42 per cent, Vehar 41.92 per cent and Tulsi 40.09 per cent

Representational Image

The water levels in lakes supplying drinking water to Mumbai have risen following heavy rainfall in their catchment areas. According to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) data, the combined stock in the seven reservoirs that provide water to the city now stands at 35.97 per cent.

As per BMC records on Thursday (June 26), the collective water stock in these reservoirs is 5,20,614 million litres, which amounts to 35.97 per cent of their total capacity.

The BMC supplies drinking water daily from Upper Vaitarna, Modak Sagar, Tansa, Middle Vaitarna, Bhatsa, Vihar, and Tulsi lakes.

Of these, Tansa has 39.62 per cent water stock, Modak Sagar 54.09 per cent, Middle Vaitarna 37.72 per cent, Upper Vaitarna 41.66 per cent, Bhatsa 29.42 per cent, Vehar 41.92 per cent and Tulsi 40.09 per cent.

Lower (Modak Sagar), Middle and Upper Vaitarna lakes, along with Tansa, supply water to the western suburbs from Dahisar Check Naka to Bandra and to the western parts of the city from Mahim to Malabar Hill.

Meanwhile, the city and its suburbs are likely to experience a generally cloudy sky with intermittent light to moderate rainfall throughout the day, according to the latest Mumbai weather updates by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The IMD's Santacruz observatory recorded a maximum temperature of 31.7 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 27.9 degrees Celsius on Thursday. Meanwhile, the Colaba observatory reported a high of 31 degrees Celsius and a low of 26.2 degrees Celsius, as per the latest Mumbai weather updates.

A high tide of 4.75 metres is expected at 12:55 PM today, followed by another high tide of 4.07 metres at 12:41 AM on June 27. Low tide is likely at 7:02 PM today with a level of 1.60 metres, and at 6:42 AM tomorrow at 0.37 metres.

During the 24-hour period between 8:00 AM on June 25 and 8:00 AM on June 26, the island city recorded 0.60 mm of rainfall. The eastern suburbs received 6.80 mm, while the western suburbs registered 2.65 mm.

Bhatsa, Vehar, and Tulsi together form the Bhatsa system. Water from this system is treated at the Panjarpur Water Treatment Plant and distributed to the eastern parts of Mumbai, covering the eastern suburbs from Mulund Check Naka to Sion and further to Mazagaon.