At Lalbaugcha Raja, Mumbai’s most revered Ganesh mandal, the spirit of devotion is as towering as the idol itself. For lakhs of devotees, a glimpse of Bappa means enduring serpentine queues that stretch from Lalbaug to Kalachowki, sometimes even reaching Parel.

For many, the darshan is as much a test of endurance as it is an expression of faith as they inch forward in sweltering heat, leaning against barricades for support or resting on pavements with blankets and bags. Crowd at Lalbaugcha Raja for Mukh Darshan (Glance at the deity’s face). PIC/ ANUSHREE GAIKWAD

With the crowd swelling into lakhs, devotees often camp on the footpaths overnight, waiting patiently under makeshift sheds. The mandal provides basic facilities such as lights, fans and shade near the pandal, but the long journey to darshan is still marked by exhaustion. “We had to spend the night on the road, but it doesn’t matter, as long as we see Bappa,” said a devotee from Thane.

For some, the wait stretches much longer. Rahul Mishra, 34, who travelled with his family from Berar, said, “We have been here for six to seven hours already, and we believe it will take another 12–13 hours to reach Bappa. We come here every year. For Bappa, we can wait all night. Without darshan, we will not go back.” Another devotee, Ramji Gupta, 35, had also been standing for six hours. Charan Sparsh line ( Line for touching the deity's feet) at Kalachowki in Mumbai. PIC ANUSHREE GAIKWAD

Police officials acknowledge that the charan sparsh line often extends up to 2 km, while the mukhdarshan queue moves faster. On the ground, crowd managers insist that efforts are being made to provide comfort. “The Mandal provides treatment, snacks, drinks, and there are fans and tube lights for the crowd,” said Reenu Soni, 23, a bouncer with the Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal. However, devotees claim these facilities are only available up to the Kalachowki stretch, after which fans, sheds and lights are missing. People struggling to stand in the Charan Sparsh line ( Line for touching the deity's feet) of Lalbaugcha Raja at Kalachowki in Mumbai. PIC/ ANUSHREE GAIKWAD

“We waited eight hours, but after touching Bappa’s feet, we were literally thrown out,” said Sunil Rangle and Ritesh Kshirsagar from Chembur. “At least let us stand for a minute. If we are waiting so long, we deserve proper darshan.”

Others raised concerns about basic facilities. “Before joining the 2.5 km-long line, we were told it would take six to eight hours. Within the first kilometre, there should at least be free water facilities, as it is very hot here,” said Kamansha, 24, who had already been waiting two hours.

Even as some queues barely move for hours, fatigue and frustration rarely overpower faith. The sight of people sitting on pavements, fanning themselves in the heat, sharing food and water, and chanting “Ganpati Bappa Morya” reflects a unique Mumbai tradition, one where devotion meets endurance.

For thousands of devotees, the hardships are simply part of the journey, one that begins with patience and ends with faith at the feet of Lalbaugcha Raja.