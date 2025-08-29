Breaking down the contributions, the Mandal revealed that Rs 25.50 lakh came from the Stage Peti while another Rs 20.50 lakh was collected through the Rang Peti, taking the total to Rs 46 lakh. Devotees also offered 144.050 grams of gold and 7,159 grams of silver, reflecting their devotion to the beloved deity

The iconic Lalbaugcha Raja, Mumbai’s most revered Ganesh mandal , has once again witnessed a massive outpouring of faith and devotion. On the very first day of Ganeshotsav 2025, offerings at the pandal touched an impressive Rs 46 lakh, along with sizeable donations in gold and silver, according to the Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal.

Breaking down the contributions, the Mandal revealed that Rs 25.50 lakh came from the Stage Peti while another Rs 20.50 lakh was collected through the Rang Peti, taking the total to Rs 46 lakh. Devotees also offered 144.050 grams of gold and 7,159 grams of silver, reflecting their devotion to the beloved deity.

Every year, lakhs of devotees throng the Lalbaugcha Raja pandal, widely regarded as the cultural and spiritual centerpiece of Ganeshotsav in Mumbai. With folded hands and heartfelt prayers, they also make generous contributions in cash and kind. The process of counting these donations begins from the second day of the festival and is meticulously handled by employees of Bank of Maharashtra and GS Mahanagar Co-operative Bank, under the supervision of Mandal officials.

Mandal treasurer Mangesh Dalvi, along with executive committee members, personally oversaw Thursday’s counting session. The Mandal reiterated that the offerings collected are not just for religious purposes but are channelled into welfare and charitable projects benefiting underprivileged communities, continuing its long tradition of social service.

The overwhelming contributions underscore the unmatched stature of Lalbaugcha Raja, often hailed as the “King” of Mumbai’s Ganeshotsav celebrations. The idol attracts devotees from across Maharashtra and beyond, making it one of the most significant religious gatherings in the country.

The Lalbaugcha Raja’s history adds to its legacy. Established in 1934 at Putlabai Chawl, the idol has been crafted and maintained by the Kambli family for more than eight decades. Over time, it has become a symbol of faith, resilience, and unity for Mumbaikars.

This year, Ganesh Chaturthi began on August 27 and will culminate on Anant Chaturdashi after ten days of festivities. With record offerings pouring in from day one, the celebrations at Lalbaugcha Raja have once again set the tone for Mumbai’s grand Ganeshotsav.