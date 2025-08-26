Breaking News
Mumbai Metro Blue Line 1 to operate till 1 am during Ganesh Chaturthi festival

Mumbai Metro Blue Line-1 to operate till 1 am during Ganesh Chaturthi festival

Updated on: 26 August,2025 05:06 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Rajendra B. Aklekar | rajendra.aklekar@mid-day.com

From August 27 to September 6, the last train from Versova to Ghatkopar will depart at 12.15 am, while the final service will run at 12.40 am

Mumbai Metro Blue Line-1 to operate till 1 am during Ganesh Chaturthi festival

Mumbai Metro extends services for commuters during the festive period. Representational pic

Mumbai Metro Blue Line-1 to operate till 1 am during Ganesh Chaturthi festival
Mumbai Metro One will extend its operational hours to 1 am during Ganesh Chaturthi 2025, celebrated from August 27 to September 6. On these 11 days, the last train from Versova to Ghatkopar will depart at 12.15 am, while the last train from Ghatkopar to Versova will leave at 12.40 am.

The extended service aims to facilitate smoother travel for commuters and devotees participating in the 10-day festivities across the city.



From August 31, Mumbai Metro Line-3 will start Sunday services two hours early at 6.30 am 


Mumbaikars travelling on weekends via Metro Line-3 will now benefit from an earlier start on Sundays. From August 31, the Metro Line-3 trains are set to commence operations at 6.30 am. Currently the Metro Line-3, also known as the Aqua Line, starts its operations on Sunday from 8.30 am. 

While the services run from 6.30 am to 11 pm from Monday to Saturday, on Sundays, the first train in the underground corridor begins operations two hours later, at 8.30 am, to allow extra block time for balance testing and preparatory work for upcoming phases of the project.

The Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC), which undertakes the operations of Metro Line-3, notified that the new timing will be effective from Sunday, August 31, ensuring that trains will now be available for travelling from 6.30 am onwards.

Mumbai Metro Line-3 full stretch operations on the cards soon

The total stretch from Aarey JVLR to Cuffe Parade is 33 km, with 27 stations — 26 underground and one at grade. On October 7, 2024, a 13-km stretch between Aarey JVLR and BKC opened, followed by another 9-km stretch from BKC to Acharya Atre Chowk, Worli. 

Metro Line-3, popularly known as the Aqua Line, currently has an average passenger traffic of 70,000 per day, and there has been anticipation for the opening of the complete stretch, which was earlier expected in August but is now likely to happen in September, depending on trials and certifications.

In anticipation of the opening, the Metro app, which caters to the needs of computers, has updated its features and added all the stations of the unopened section up to Colaba. However, the stations on the tab do appear with a ‘closed’ tag in red. 

The eleven stations include Science Museum, which comes immediately after Acharya Atre Chowk — the last opened station on the southbound stretch. After the Science Museum, the stations are Mahalakshmi Metro, Jagannath Shankarsheth Metro, Grant Road Metro, Girgaon, Kalbadevi, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, Hutatma Chowk, Churchgate Metro, Vidhan Bhavan Metro, and Cuffe Parade.

Sources have revealed that the line is now awaiting fire safety certifications. As soon as the fire safety certification process is completed, the Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety inspections will conduct safety checks. Once cleared, the line will be opened to the general public.

