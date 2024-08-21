Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has ordered the formation of a Special Investigation Team to probe alleged sexual abuse of minor girls at a fake NCC camp in Krishnagiri district.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin/ Pic/PTI

Listen to this article SIT to probe abuse of school girls in fake NCC camp: TN govt x 00:00

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has ordered constituting a Special Investigation Team to probe the incidents relating to the alleged sexual abuse of minor girls at a fake NCC camp in Krishnagiri district recently, the state government said on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Senior IPS officer K Bhavaneeswari will lead the Special Investigation Team (SIT), which has been tasked by the CM to expedite the probe into the matter within 15 days and file charge-sheet within 60 days.

According to an official release here, Stalin also directed the setting up of a Multi-Disciplinary Team (MDT) to recommend ways to prevent the recurrence of such incidents. The MDT will be led by Social Welfare Department Secretary Jayashree Muralidharan and will have, among others, representatives from the police and the school education departments.

It will also make recommendations to ensure the well-being of the affected children.

An eighth standard girl student was allegedly sexually assaulted at the fake National Cadet Corps (NCC) camp at Bargur in Krishnagiri district recently and 11 people, including the prime suspect, have been arrested so far in connection with the matter.

A probe was on to ascertain if similar fake training camps were held elsewhere, the release said.

The CM has directed the authorities concerned to ensure stringent punishment for those involved in this incident, it added.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever