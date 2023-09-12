LGBTQ community continues to fight small battles

Yet, what was most important though was the fact that while the bigger ‘wars’ were being waged, the smaller though no-less-significant battles were still being fought within homes and families

The Lesbian Gay Bisexual Transgender Queer (LGBTQ) community recently celebrated the five-year anniversary of the reading down of Section 377, a colonial-era law that criminalised consensual sex between two same-sex adults.

This paper reported on celebrations at a community office in the western suburbs. While marking that milestone, a panel discussion highlighted that the community was awaiting the apex court verdict on same-sex marriage. A number of petitioners were on that panel. The discussion also included several panel participants stating that same-sex marriage rights is not the end, the community wants complete equality in all aspects of life.

Yet, what was most important though was the fact that while the bigger ‘wars’ were being waged, the smaller though no-less-significant battles were still being fought within homes and families.

While there was acknowledgement that strides have been taken, a lot of younger people are coming out it is still tough going for LGBTQ persons. A lot of attendees spoke about parental acceptance and yet that came with a caveat. It said that it is all right if you come out to parents but do not come out to society at large, simply pretend to be straight.

The community still faced heinous misconceptions that all gay persons are paedophiles, and the striking down of Section 377 meant that paedophilia will increase, whatever that means.

While the earth-shaking changes are awaited, it is the smaller wars that need to be won on a daily basis. Otherwise, inclusion, diversity and equality ring hollow. Progress is not simply measured in courtrooms.