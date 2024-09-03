China should take back land "ceded to Russia" if it wants territorial integrity: Taiwan

In a recent interview to a local news channel, President Lai argued that if China's motive for invading Taiwan is truly about territorial integrity, it should focus on reclaiming land ceded to Russia in the 19th century

Taiwan's President Lai Ching-te has claimed that China's desire to annex Taiwan is not driven by territorial integrity, but rather about altering the "rules-based world order" to achieve hegemony, Taiwan News reported.

In a recent interview to a local news channel, President Lai argued that if China's motive for invading Taiwan is truly about territorial integrity, it should focus on reclaiming land ceded to Russia in the 19th century.

Lai reiterated the principles of his "Four Commitments" and the "Four-Pillar Plan" for peace, emphasizing international support for Taiwan and framing the Taiwan Strait issue is "not only a matter between Taiwan and China but also an issue for the Indo-Pacific and even the entire world."

Lai reiterated his belief that China's intention to annex Taiwan is not truly about territorial integrity: "Otherwise, why not reclaim the land ceded to Russia in the Treaty of Aigun during the Qing Dynasty?" He argued that China's real objective is to alter the "rules-based international order" to achieve hegemony in the international arena or the Western Pacific.

Lai noted that amid its war with Ukraine, "Now is the time when Russia is at its weakest, and China could demand back the lands ceded in the Treaty of Aigun during the Qing Dynasty, but they haven't." He added, "This clearly shows that the intention to invade Taiwan is not about territorial concerns."

Further, Lai stressed that unity is the most crucial thing for Taiwan right now and asserted that only by standing together against Chinese aggression can Taiwan secure its future, as per Taiwan News.

He emphasized that no political party can stop China's aggression simply by what they say or do.

According to Taiwan News, Lai highlighted that democratic Taiwan has spread its values globally.

He argued that the people of Taiwan desire a democratic and free way of life, which should not be seen by China as a challenge.

Lai pointed out that if China only wanted to take Taiwan, there would be no need to expand its military presence in the East and South China Seas or to conduct joint military exercises with Russia. He expressed his hope that opposition parties "can see this clearly."

Lai emphasized that Taiwan hopes for peaceful cross-strait development and that the government has a responsibility to ensure peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait. However, he stressed that the methods must be appropriate and carried out with dignity.

He detailed the recent expressions of support for Taiwan from the international community, including Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio, US President Joe Biden, Secretary of State Antony Blinken, European Union countries, and the recently concluded G7 summit.

He noted that all these entities have expressed the view that "maintaining peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait is indispensable for international security and prosperity."

