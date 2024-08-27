Taiwan reports increased military activity around country

Six of the aircraft crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait and entered Taiwan’s southeastern and southwestern Air Defence Identification Zone (ADIZ), Taiwan’s MND said

Taiwan carries out military drills to deter an attack from China. Pic/AFP

Taiwan’s Ministry of National Defence (MND) said that that it detected 12 Chinese military aircraft and six naval vessels from 6 am (local time) on Sunday.

Six of the aircraft crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait and entered Taiwan’s southeastern and southwestern Air Defence Identification Zone (ADIZ), Taiwan’s

MND said.

In a post on X, Taiwan’s MND said, “12 PLA aircraft, 6 PLAN vessels and 5 official ships operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 am today. Six of the aircraft crossed the median line and entered Taiwan’s southwestern and eastern ADIZ. We monitored the situation and responded accordingly.”

