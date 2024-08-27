Breaking News
Taiwan reports increased military activity around country

Updated on: 27 August,2024 08:22 AM IST  |  Taipei
Agencies |

Six of the aircraft crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait and entered Taiwan’s southeastern and southwestern Air Defence Identification Zone (ADIZ), Taiwan’s MND said

Taiwan carries out military drills to deter an attack from China. Pic/AFP

Taiwan’s Ministry of National Defence (MND) said that that it detected 12 Chinese military aircraft and six naval vessels from 6 am (local time) on Sunday.


Six of the aircraft crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait and entered Taiwan’s southeastern and southwestern Air Defence Identification Zone (ADIZ), Taiwan’s 
MND said.



In a post on X, Taiwan’s MND said, “12 PLA aircraft, 6 PLAN vessels and 5 official ships operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 am today. Six of the aircraft crossed the median line and entered Taiwan’s southwestern and eastern ADIZ. We monitored the situation and responded accordingly.”


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

china news taiwan world news

