Two pilots on board the plane suffered injuries. They are out of danger and have been admitted to a hospital here.

Cantt TI Dilip Rajoria said the aircraft crashed after flying for about 40 minutes/ Screengrab

Listen to this article Two pilots injured as trainer aircraft crashes in MP's Guna x 00:00

Two pilots were injured after a trainer aircraft belonging to a private aviation academy crashed at an airstrip in Madhya Pradesh's Guna district on Sunday, a police official said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The two-seater Cessna 152 plane crashed at around 1.30 pm, possibly due to engine failure, after remaining airborne for 40 minutes, Guna Cantt police station in-charge Dileep Rajoria said.

Two pilots on board the plane suffered injuries. They are out of danger and have been admitted to a hospital here, he said.

The plane arrived here a few days back for testing and maintenance, the official said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever