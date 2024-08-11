Breaking News
Mumbai Metro 3 fire checks done
Mumbai: He’s alive! Dad’s own search finds missing gym trainer in marsh
Mumbai: No call on Malabar Hill reservoir yet
Mumbai: Contractor, agencies fined 8 months after mid-day exposed cracked Aarey road
Thane: Teen leaves home after scolding, goes missing
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > News > India News > Article > Two pilots injured as trainer aircraft crashes in MPs Guna

Two pilots injured as trainer aircraft crashes in MP's Guna

Updated on: 11 August,2024 02:51 PM IST  |  Guna
PTI |

Top

Two pilots on board the plane suffered injuries. They are out of danger and have been admitted to a hospital here.

Two pilots injured as trainer aircraft crashes in MP's Guna

Cantt TI Dilip Rajoria said the aircraft crashed after flying for about 40 minutes/ Screengrab

Listen to this article
Two pilots injured as trainer aircraft crashes in MP's Guna
x
00:00

Two pilots were injured after a trainer aircraft belonging to a private aviation academy crashed at an airstrip in Madhya Pradesh's Guna district on Sunday, a police official said.


The two-seater Cessna 152 plane crashed at around 1.30 pm, possibly due to engine failure, after remaining airborne for 40 minutes, Guna Cantt police station in-charge Dileep Rajoria said.



Two pilots on board the plane suffered injuries. They are out of danger and have been admitted to a hospital here, he said.


The plane arrived here a few days back for testing and maintenance, the official said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

PTI madhya pradesh bhopal India news national news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK