The MND stated that 32 aircraft crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's Eastern Air Defence Identification Zone (ADIZ).

Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence (MND) said on Sunday that it detected 12 Chinese military aircraft and eight naval vessels from 6 am (local time) on Saturday to 6 am (local time). Seven of the aircraft crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait and entered Taiwan's southeastern and southwestern Air Defence Identification Zone (ADIZ), Taiwan's MND said.

In a post on X, Taiwan's MND said, "12 PLA aircraft, 8 PLAN vessels and 4 official ships operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 7 of the aircraft crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's southwestern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded accordingly."

This adds to a series of similar provocations by China in recent months. Reportedly, China has increased its military activities around Taiwan, including regular air and naval incursions into Taiwan's ADIZ and military exercises near the island. Earlier on Saturday, the Taiwanese MND detected 38 PLA (People's Liberation Army) aircraft and 12 PLAN (People's Liberation Army Navy) vessels around its territory. The MND stated that 32 aircraft crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's Eastern Air Defence Identification Zone (ADIZ).

"38 PLA aircraft and 12 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 32 of the aircraft crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern, central, southwestern and eastern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded accordingly," the Defence Ministry stated.

Notably, Taiwan has been governed independently since 1949. However, China considers Taiwan part of its territory and insists on eventual reunification, by force if necessary.

