Republican Party member Nikki Haley speaks to a Taiwanese official in Taipei. Pic/X

Former US ambassador to the United Nations, Nikki Haley, put in a good word for Republican nominee Donald Trump on Saturday during her visit to Taiwan, saying that an isolationist policy isn’t “healthy” and called on her party to stand with her country’s allies.

Haley, who ran against Trump for the party’s presidential nomination, told reporters in the capital, Taipei, that supporting US allies, including Ukraine and Israel, was vital while underscoring the importance of Taiwan, which Beijing claims as its territory to be brought under control by force if necessary. “I don’t think the isolationist approach is healthy. I think America can never sit in a bubble and think that we won’t be affected,” she said.

While the US doesn’t formally recognise Taiwan, it is the island’s strongest backer and main arms provider. However, Trump’s attempt to reclaim the presidency has fuelled worries. He said Taiwan should pay for US protection in an interview with Bloomberg Businessweek published in July and dodged answering the question of whether he would defend the island against Chinese military action.

When Haley shuttered her own bid for the Grand Old Party nomination, she did not immediately endorse Trump, having accused him of causing chaos and disregarding the importance of US alliances abroad. But in May she said she would be voting for him. She said that having previously served with Trump, “we did show American strength in the world”, pointing to their pushback against China and their sanctioning of Russia and North Korea.

