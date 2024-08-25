Breaking News
Hyderabad-bound helicopter crashes in Pune; passengers safe
Mumbai devotees join millions for Arbaeen walk in Iraq
Minor girl sexually assaulted by canteen boy at school in Palghar
Maharashtra: 22 workers injured in boiler blast at steel unit in Jalna
Sexual offenders should be castrated: Ajit Pawar
shot-button
Janmashtami Janmashtami
Home > News > World News > Article > Isolationist policy not healthy says Nikki Haley on Taiwan visit

Isolationist policy not healthy, says Nikki Haley on Taiwan visit

Updated on: 25 August,2024 08:19 AM IST  |  Taipei
Agencies |

Top

Nikki Haley says supporting US allies is vital amid Beijing’s claim on Taiwan; backs Trump in presidential race

Isolationist policy not healthy, says Nikki Haley on Taiwan visit

Republican Party member Nikki Haley speaks to a Taiwanese official in Taipei. Pic/X

Listen to this article
Isolationist policy not healthy, says Nikki Haley on Taiwan visit
x
00:00

Former US ambassador to the United Nations, Nikki Haley, put in a good word for Republican nominee Donald Trump on Saturday during her visit to Taiwan, saying that an isolationist policy isn’t “healthy” and called on her party to stand with her country’s allies.


Haley, who ran against Trump for the party’s presidential nomination, told reporters in the capital, Taipei, that supporting US allies, including Ukraine and Israel, was vital while underscoring the importance of Taiwan, which Beijing claims as its territory to be brought under control by force if necessary. “I don’t think the isolationist approach is healthy. I think America can never sit in a bubble and think that we won’t be affected,” she said.



While the US doesn’t formally recognise Taiwan, it is the island’s strongest backer and main arms provider. However, Trump’s attempt to reclaim the presidency has fuelled worries. He said Taiwan should pay for US protection in an interview with Bloomberg Businessweek published in July and dodged answering the question of whether he would defend the island against Chinese military action.


When Haley shuttered her own bid for the Grand Old Party nomination, she did not immediately endorse Trump, having accused him of causing chaos and disregarding the importance of US alliances abroad. But in May she said she would be voting for him. She said that having previously served with Trump, “we did show American strength in the world”, pointing to their pushback against China and their sanctioning of Russia and North Korea.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

world news united nations donald trump taiwan

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK