After an 11-hour search operation, the rescue personnel working at the site of the Thailand plane crash said that they have not found any survivors, the local media reported on Friday. The plane reportedly lost contact with the Suvarnabhumi control tower around 3pm on Thursday. The crash happened at 3.18pm

Representative pic

Listen to this article Plane with Chinese nationals crashes in Thailand, all 9 aboard feared dead x 00:00

After an 11-hour search operation, the rescue personnel working at the site of the Thailand plane crash said that they have not found any survivors, the local media reported on Friday. A small passenger plane that took off from Bangkok airport and was bound for Ko Mai Chee airport in Trat, had crashed in Bang Pakong district.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the Bangkok Post, the Thai Flying Service-operated plane, a Cessna Caravan C208 (HS-SKR), with nine people onboard, left the Suvarnabhumi airport at 2.46pm on Thursday. Of the nine people, five were passengers from China, two were Thai flight attendants and two others were pilots, news agency ANI said.

The plane reportedly lost contact with the Suvarnabhumi control tower around 3pm on Thursday. The crash occurred at 3.18 pm behind Wat Khao Din in Bang Pakong district. According to the Thai news daily, the plane's wreckage was found in mud in a mangrove forest near a temple.

According to media reports, women's clothes and a photograph of three foreign women were found at the site.



Meanwhile, according to media reports, the residents of Chachoengsao's Bang Pakong district stated that they had seen the plane falling off from the sky and exploding loudly upon impact, with debris damaging nearby homes.

Large excavators dug through the mud and mangrove trees, with some workers standing in knee-deep ponds to fish out the debris of the plane.



The river's high tide added more difficulties in the search operation even more challenging, with rescue teams having to pump out water and build embankments to prevent more water from flowing in, the provincial office said. The search was paused at 2 am, and resumed on Friday morning.

On August 20, a small plane crashed in a West Texas neighbourhood Tuesday, killing the pilot and a passenger and setting off a large fire on the ground that injured a woman, authorities said. Witnesses said the plane struggled to gain altitude after taking off from an Odessa airport and then struck a power line before crashing in an alley at about 7 am, according to authorities. Both people aboard the plane died.

(With ANI inputs)