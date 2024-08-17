Breaking News
Ex-premier’s daughter is new Thailand PM

Updated on: 17 August,2024 07:38 AM IST  |  Bangkok
Thai PM Paetongtarn Shinawatra. PIC/AFP

The election of Paetongtarn Shinawatra as Thailand’s prime minister represents a remarkable comeback for the political dynasty founded by her billionaire father, Thaksin Shinawatra, who was ousted by a military coup in 2006.


Paetongtarn, 37, a former executive in a hotel business run by her family, becomes the third close member of the Shinawatra clan to take the prime minister’s job. Thaksin’s sister, Yingluck Shinawatra, was Thailand’s first female prime minister from 2011 to 2014. An in-law, Somchai Wongsawat, also served briefly in 2008.



Although Thaksin was a vastly popular politician who handily won three elections, Thailand’s royalist establishment was disturbed that his populist policies appeared to threaten their status and that of the monarchy at the heart of Thai identity. Months of protests helped drive both him and Yingluck out of office and into exile.


world news thailand bangkok International news

