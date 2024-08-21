Breaking News
Live fire missile drills launched by Taiwan

Live-fire missile drills launched by Taiwan

Updated on: 21 August,2024 07:40 AM IST  |  Jiupeng
Agencies |

Top

The exercises took place at the Jiupeng Military Base in a remote area in southern Taiwan.

A short-range anti-aircraft missile launched by Taiwan. PIC/AFP

Taiwan’s military launched surface-to-air missiles in live-fire drills conducted Tuesday in response to growing military pressure from China.


The exercises took place at the Jiupeng Military Base in a remote area in southern Taiwan.



Among the missiles launched were Taiwan’s domestically made Sky Bow III anti-ballistic missiles along with the U.S.-made Patriot PAC II and surface-to-air Standard missiles.


China claims the democratically ruled island of Taiwan as its own territory, to be brought under its control by force if necessary and ramped up its military threat in recent years.

