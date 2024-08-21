The exercises took place at the Jiupeng Military Base in a remote area in southern Taiwan.

A short-range anti-aircraft missile launched by Taiwan. PIC/AFP

Listen to this article Live-fire missile drills launched by Taiwan x 00:00

Taiwan’s military launched surface-to-air missiles in live-fire drills conducted Tuesday in response to growing military pressure from China.

ADVERTISEMENT

The exercises took place at the Jiupeng Military Base in a remote area in southern Taiwan.

Among the missiles launched were Taiwan’s domestically made Sky Bow III anti-ballistic missiles along with the U.S.-made Patriot PAC II and surface-to-air Standard missiles.

China claims the democratically ruled island of Taiwan as its own territory, to be brought under its control by force if necessary and ramped up its military threat in recent years.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever